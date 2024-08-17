5 Tips for Parents of Young Actors

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Spencer Glass , actor and career coach for actors, provides tips and advice for parents who have children who are interested in becoming an actor. Check back monthly for more actor wisdom from Spencer

Having been a child actor myself, and a coach who works with a ton of different ages, I want a young person entering the business to feel excited, enthused and beyond curious about being an actor.

I told my parents at the age of six to "put me in an acting class pronto". I'd watch Meet Me In St. Louis and Wizard Of Oz on repeat, and instinctively knew I needed an outlet to be a theatre kid. I asked my parents to find me an agent not too long after that, which led me to professional auditions and callbacks pretty early on. I was fully immersed in the industry, whether that was taking acting class after school, monthly voice lessons, or trekking into NYC for a guest spot audition on The David Letterman Show. Do you want to know my number one piece of advice for starting a career in show business for anyone under the age of eighteen? Please make sure your child genuinely wants to be doing this.

Before I provide tips to enter the business, I really do believe this is only going to work if there is interest from your youngster. This is a career full of rejection, last minute auditions, a lot of preparation, thriving under pressure, and a team effort between the parent and child. I know a ton of incredibly successful actors (above the age of eighteen), who chose not to start early because they didn't feel ready, or the bug didn't quite bite them yet. Having been a child actor myself, and a coach who works with a ton of different ages, I want a young person entering the business to feel excited, enthused and beyond curious about being an actor.

Here are some things to consider if you're an aspiring young actor or parent of one:

1) Acting Class

A simple acting class on the weekends or after school allows young artists to find themselves, build confidence, and begin working with text. As they enter into the audition world, it's important they're able to play with scripts and words, and begin understanding how to create characters.

2) Headshots

Having a headshot is imperative for an actor. It's an actor's photograph, and also a first impression. These pictures are sent to casting for projects, and help creatives understand if the actor feels like a fit for the piece they're working on. Headshots don't need to be professionally taken for young artists, but should feel high quality and look like the person in real life. Headshots are 8X10, and nowadays, colored (not black and white).

3) Resume

It's totally acceptable if there isn’t an extensive list of credits or experience for your child. At this stage, their resume should focus on highlighting school plays/musicals, community theatre, or any kind of experience on stage or set. This gives creative information that is valuable, and also helps showcase your child's personality. Casting directors understand that young actors are just beginning their journey, and what matters most is their potential and passion for the craft.

4) Online Actor Footage

It might be helpful to create a Youtube page, website, or any kind of platform online where you can have some actor footage. Actors Access is a submission site where you can start submitting for auditions. It's highly recommended by casting directors, and you can find theatre, film, tv, commercial and voiceover auditions. I recommend filming one short monologue, one short song, and a slate. A slate should be a 7-10 second video of the young actor saying hello, name, age, height and where they're based out of. Slating is nice for creatives to see because they get a glimpse of them beyond their talent. This footage doesn't need to "look expensive" or professionally filmed. Industry folks understand that children are in school, weekend activities, involved in sports, etc- they just want to see your kid shine.

5) Industry Classes

There are tons of industry classes taught by casting directors, agents and managers. When you feel your child is ready to meet business creatives, these classes are not only a great way for child actors to get a professional whiff of the industry, but they're also extremely educational. "A Class Act" is a great organization that specializes in professional masterclasses and workshops.

There you have it! As you begin this adventure, I'd continue to have daily check in with your child to make sure this all feels right. Your child will only find success if they're having fun. I learned so much from auditioning as a child- especially the idea that rejection is ok, and "I can't always be for everyone or everything". This has helped me beyond my career, and I'm so grateful for that. I hope the above was a nice starter package, and I'm always happy to assist, coach, and provide more guidance myself. My information is below, but above all, I'm thrilled your youngster is investing in the arts early on, as they're the future of show business.

Photo Credit: Katherine McManus Photography

Spencer Glass is a career coach for actors, and an actor himself, who has been seen off broadway at New York City Center, across the US on Broadway National Tours, and regionally at theatres around the country. You can book a career session with Spencer at www.Spencerglass.com, and follow for free tips and advice on his TikTok page, @Spencer.Glass, as well as his instagram, @Hispencerglass. His business, Spencer Glass Coaching, has clients working on broadway, national tours, tv & film etc. He has reached artists globally, and when he isn’t on stage/set, he’s guiding others and helping to create sharp and specified roadmaps for his clients’ career. Spencer is a multi-hyphenate who had two shows with BroadwayWorld (It’s The Day Of The Show Y’all & Ten Minute Tidbits), and has interviewed and performed with actors like Sheryl Lee Ralph, Eva Noblezada, Derek Klena, Laura Bell Bundy, Grey Henson, among others.