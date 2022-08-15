4th Annual NF Hope Concert Announced At The Green Room 42

An impressive collection of Broadway talent will come together on Sunday, August 21, 2022 for New York City's fourth-annual NF Hope Concert at The Green Room 42.

The spectacular evening of entertainment will raise awareness and financial support for the Neurofibromatosis Network, an organization dedicated to families and individuals suffering from Neurofibromatosis (NF). NF is a genetic disorder of the nervous system characterized by tumors, which can grow on any nerve in the body without warning. There is no cure and until very recently, there has been no treatment, despite the fact that it is more prevalent than Cystic Fibrosis, hereditary Muscular Dystrophy, Huntington's Disease, and Tay Sachs combined.

Jeff Leibow, who for over seven years portrayed Nick Massi in JERSEY BOYS, founded and produces the NF Hope Concert, a charity concert that takes place in Las Vegas, Chicago and NYC each year. His eight-year-old daughter Emma, who lives with NF and benefits from services provided by the Neurofibromatosis Network, inspired him to do so.

The concert series was put on hold in 2020, due to the pandemic, but as they say on The Great White Way, the show must go on. During the pandemic, Leibow produced two virtual concerts; bringing on board Broadway and Disney Legend Lea Salonga, 'The Voice of Broadway' Betty Buckley, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart, Pop Princess Debbie Gibson, Madam Secretary's Erich Bergen, World Renown Saxophonist Dave Koz and many more to support the cause. Over $1,000,000 was raised for the Neurofibromatosis Network.

This year, Nasia Thomas (CAROLINE OR CHANGE, LAST FIVE YEARS, BEAUTIFUL), Jenn Gambatese (MRS. DOUBTFIRE, SCHOOL OF ROCK, WICKED, TARZAN), Jamie Karen (MAN OF LA MANCHA, JERSEY BOYS), Jonathan Rayson (LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS), and Tari Kelly (MR. SATURDAY NIGHT, GROUNDHOG DAY, SOMETHING ROTTEN, ANYTHING GOES), will lend their talent, with more artists to be announced in the coming weeks. Also performing will be Avery Rausch, who was the recipient of Recipient of Paul Bodner Award as someone who through Deaf West, wants to dedicate himself to the hearing impaired using theater. Both he and his mother have NF 2.

Thanks in part to the NF Hope Concerts there is hope. In 2021 advocacy efforts funded by NF Hope Concerts played a vital role in federal legislation that provided $25 million for NF research Prior to this, it was about $15M. With the support of continued funding from NF Network, the University of Wisconsin NF Research Program has made quantum leaps in our knowledge of the disorder. Results will be released in a number of upcoming published articles.

In 2020, the advocacy work Neurofibromatosis Network works so hard to lobby for led Astra Zeneca to release the very first FDA-approved drug to treat the most invasive and dangerous type of NF tumors, the plexiform neurofibroma. Additionally, Stage 2 Clinical trials are underway for another potential treatment for plexiform neurofibromas by SpringWorks Therapeutics (a rare disease pharmaceutical company owned by Pfizer).

"The Broadway community is very close-knit family," says Jeff. "Even so, I am always in awe by the number of performers, who want to help make the NF Hope Concert a success in every way possible." It is for that reason that as a thank you to the Broadway performers who so generously contribute their talents to this cause and to help support those in the Broadway community that suffered during the pandemic, the NF Hope Concert contributed $5,000 of proceeds from their 2021 virtual events to The Actors Fund's COVID Relief Fund.

Each year the NF Hope Concert recognizes people who make an impact on the lives of those in the NF community. This year Dr. Kaleb Yohay from NYU Langone Medical Center will receive the ADVOCATE OF HOPE AWARD (an award presented to someone outside the NF community who has dedicated themselves to bettering the lives of individuals living with NF). Receiving the PAUL BODNER MEMORIAL AWARD (an award presented to someone within the NF community whose courage has inspired those around them to make the most of the challenges they live with) is Becky Grasso.

New York City's 4th Annual NF Hope Concert



Sunday, August 21, 2022 @ 7:00 PM

The Green Room 42

570 10th Ave, New York, NY 10036

Ticket/Auction Site: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2191442®id=&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2FnfhopeNY22.givesmart.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

o Ringside Seats - $99 (includes $10 food/beverage credit)

o Premium Seats - $79 (includes $10 food/beverage credit)

o Main Dining Room Seats - $59 (includes $10 food/beverage credit)

o 5 for $5 - One table has $5 tickets, with the $10 food/beverage credit, tickets are just $15 for this one table