48 Regional Awards Programs to Participate in 14th Annual Jimmy Awards

The Broadway League Foundation has announced 48 participating Regional Awards Programs for the 14th annual Jimmy Awards which will take place on Monday, June 26, 2023 at 7:30pm at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre.

Each participating Regional Awards Program will award top honors to two student performers and will sponsor their travel to New York to participate in The Jimmy Awards on June 26th. More than 140,000 students at 1,800 high schools in 25 states plus the District of Columbia participate in these annual programs which are presented and/or sponsored by Broadway League member performing arts centers.

2023 Participating Regional Awards Programs

Albuquerque, NM: The Enchantment Awards

Appleton, WI: Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program

Atlanta, GA: Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards - Shuler Hensley Awards

Austin, TX: Heller Awards for Young Artists

Boise, ID: The Idaho High School Theater Awards

Buffalo, NY: The Kenny Awards

Charlotte, NC: The Blumey Awards

Chicago, IL: Broadway In Chicago Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards

Cleveland, OH: Playhouse Square Dazzle Awards

Columbus, OH: CAPA Marquee Awards

Dallas, TX: Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards

Dayton, OH: The Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards

Denver, CO: The Bobby G Awards

Des Moines, IA: Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards

Durham, NC: Triangle Rising Stars

East Lansing, MI: Sutton Foster Awards

Houston, TX: Tommy Tune Awards

Kansas City, MO: Blue Star Awards

La Mirada, CA: Spirit of the MACY Awards

Las Vegas, NV: Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards

Logan, UT: Utah High School Musical Theatre Awards

Los Angeles, CA: The Jerry Herman Awards

Madison, WI: The Jerry Awards

Memphis, TN: The Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards

Midland, PA: Henry Mancini Awards

Minneapolis, MN: Spotlight Education

Nashville, TN: Spotlight Awards - Nashville High School Musical Theatre Awards

New Haven, CT: The Stephen Sondheim Awards

New York, NY: The Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance

Oklahoma City, OK: The Kelli O'Hara Awards

Omaha, NE: Nebraska High School Theater Academy

Orlando, FL: Applause Awards

Palm Springs, CA: Lucie Arnaz Awards

Philadelphia, PA: Philadelphia Independence Awards

Pittsburgh, PA: Gene Kelly Awards

Providence, RI: Ocean State Star Awards

Rochester, NY: Rochester Broadway Theatre League's Stars of Tomorrow

San Antonio, TX: Las Casas Foundation's Joci Awards

San Diego, CA: The Broadway San Diego Awards

San Jose, CA: The Rita Moreno Awards

Schenectady, NY: High School Musical Theatre Awards at Proctors

St. Louis, MO: St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards

Tampa, FL: Broadway Star of the Future

Tempe, AZ: ASU Gammage High School Musical Theatre Awards

Tucson, AZ: The Monte Awards

Tulsa, OK: Discovery Awards

Washington, D.C.: Brandon Victor Dixon Awards

West Palm Beach, FL: Kravis Center Dream Awards

The Jimmy Awards

The Jimmy Awards is the national talent showcase celebrating high school students from across the country featuring dynamic ensemble and solo performances. At the Jimmy Awards, two talented students will be presented with a Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress award. Tickets will be on sale to the public on a soon-to-be announced date.

The Jimmy Awards®/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (NHSMTA®) program impacts 140,000 students who participate in nearly 50 regional high musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the program has been the catalyst for more than $6,000,000 in educational scholarships.

Founded in 2009 by Nederlander Alliances LLC, Pittsburgh CLO, and Broadway Education Alliance (BEA), the mission of the NHSMTA is to raise the profile of musical theatre in schools, recognize dedicated teachers, and inspire the next generation of performers and enthusiasts. Numerous student participants have already been cast in Broadway, Touring, and West End productions.

Presented by The Broadway League Foundation Inc., the NHSMTA invites one Best Actress and one Best Actor nominee from each local regional ceremony to New York City for a week-long theatre intensive that includes coaching sessions, training, and rehearsals led by some of Broadway's most accomplished professionals. Following all their combined efforts throughout the week, the nominees will all perform during one extraordinary talent showcase performed live in front of an audience on a Broadway stage. The 14th annual Jimmy Awards will take place on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Minskoff Theatre. For more information, please visit JimmyAwards.com.

The Broadway League conducts the program through The Broadway League Foundation Inc., its philanthropic division. Part of the Foundation's mission is to enlighten and increase the public's knowledge, appreciation, and awareness of the theatrical arts, and since its founding in 1993, has supported several projects to help preserve Broadway's heritage and introduce new audiences to Broadway theatre. The Foundation is a corporation organized under the Not-for-Profit Corporation Law of the State of New York, the purposes of which are exclusively charitable as defined in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Donations to support the program can be made at www.JimmyAwards.com.

THE BROADWAY LEAGUE

(Charlotte St. Martin, President), founded in 1930, is the national trade association for the Broadway industry. The League's 700-plus members include theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers in nearly 200 markets in North America and internationally. Each year, League members bring Broadway to upwards of 30 million people in New York, on tour across the U.S. and Canada, and around the globe. The Broadway League's newest category of membership, League Fellows, affords access and benefits to upcoming professionals who represent a diversity of background, ethnicity, experience, and views. The Broadway League annually co-presents the Antoinette Perry "Tony" Awards®, one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry.