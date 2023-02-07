48 Regional Awards Programs to Participate in 14th Annual Jimmy Awards
The Broadway League Foundation has announced 48 participating Regional Awards Programs for the 14th annual Jimmy Awards which will take place on Monday, June 26, 2023 at 7:30pm at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre.
Each participating Regional Awards Program will award top honors to two student performers and will sponsor their travel to New York to participate in The Jimmy Awards on June 26th. More than 140,000 students at 1,800 high schools in 25 states plus the District of Columbia participate in these annual programs which are presented and/or sponsored by Broadway League member performing arts centers.
2023 Participating Regional Awards Programs
Albuquerque, NM: The Enchantment Awards
Appleton, WI: Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program
Atlanta, GA: Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards - Shuler Hensley Awards
Austin, TX: Heller Awards for Young Artists
Boise, ID: The Idaho High School Theater Awards
Buffalo, NY: The Kenny Awards
Charlotte, NC: The Blumey Awards
Chicago, IL: Broadway In Chicago Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards
Cleveland, OH: Playhouse Square Dazzle Awards
Columbus, OH: CAPA Marquee Awards
Dallas, TX: Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards
Dayton, OH: The Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards
Denver, CO: The Bobby G Awards
Des Moines, IA: Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards
Durham, NC: Triangle Rising Stars
East Lansing, MI: Sutton Foster Awards
Houston, TX: Tommy Tune Awards
Kansas City, MO: Blue Star Awards
La Mirada, CA: Spirit of the MACY Awards
Las Vegas, NV: Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards
Logan, UT: Utah High School Musical Theatre Awards
Los Angeles, CA: The Jerry Herman Awards
Madison, WI: The Jerry Awards
Memphis, TN: The Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards
Midland, PA: Henry Mancini Awards
Minneapolis, MN: Spotlight Education
Nashville, TN: Spotlight Awards - Nashville High School Musical Theatre Awards
New Haven, CT: The Stephen Sondheim Awards
New York, NY: The Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance
Oklahoma City, OK: The Kelli O'Hara Awards
Omaha, NE: Nebraska High School Theater Academy
Orlando, FL: Applause Awards
Palm Springs, CA: Lucie Arnaz Awards
Philadelphia, PA: Philadelphia Independence Awards
Pittsburgh, PA: Gene Kelly Awards
Providence, RI: Ocean State Star Awards
Rochester, NY: Rochester Broadway Theatre League's Stars of Tomorrow
San Antonio, TX: Las Casas Foundation's Joci Awards
San Diego, CA: The Broadway San Diego Awards
San Jose, CA: The Rita Moreno Awards
Schenectady, NY: High School Musical Theatre Awards at Proctors
St. Louis, MO: St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards
Tampa, FL: Broadway Star of the Future
Tempe, AZ: ASU Gammage High School Musical Theatre Awards
Tucson, AZ: The Monte Awards
Tulsa, OK: Discovery Awards
Washington, D.C.: Brandon Victor Dixon Awards
West Palm Beach, FL: Kravis Center Dream Awards
Visit JimmyAwards.com for more information on each program including sponsoring organization.
The Jimmy Awards
The Jimmy Awards is the national talent showcase celebrating high school students from across the country featuring dynamic ensemble and solo performances. At the Jimmy Awards, two talented students will be presented with a Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress award. Tickets will be on sale to the public on a soon-to-be announced date.
The Jimmy Awards®/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (NHSMTA®) program impacts 140,000 students who participate in nearly 50 regional high musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the program has been the catalyst for more than $6,000,000 in educational scholarships.
Founded in 2009 by Nederlander Alliances LLC, Pittsburgh CLO, and Broadway Education Alliance (BEA), the mission of the NHSMTA is to raise the profile of musical theatre in schools, recognize dedicated teachers, and inspire the next generation of performers and enthusiasts. Numerous student participants have already been cast in Broadway, Touring, and West End productions.
Presented by The Broadway League Foundation Inc., the NHSMTA invites one Best Actress and one Best Actor nominee from each local regional ceremony to New York City for a week-long theatre intensive that includes coaching sessions, training, and rehearsals led by some of Broadway's most accomplished professionals. Following all their combined efforts throughout the week, the nominees will all perform during one extraordinary talent showcase performed live in front of an audience on a Broadway stage. The 14th annual Jimmy Awards will take place on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Minskoff Theatre. For more information, please visit JimmyAwards.com.
The Broadway League conducts the program through The Broadway League Foundation Inc., its philanthropic division. Part of the Foundation's mission is to enlighten and increase the public's knowledge, appreciation, and awareness of the theatrical arts, and since its founding in 1993, has supported several projects to help preserve Broadway's heritage and introduce new audiences to Broadway theatre. The Foundation is a corporation organized under the Not-for-Profit Corporation Law of the State of New York, the purposes of which are exclusively charitable as defined in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Donations to support the program can be made at www.JimmyAwards.com.
THE BROADWAY LEAGUE
(Charlotte St. Martin, President), founded in 1930, is the national trade association for the Broadway industry. The League's 700-plus members include theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers in nearly 200 markets in North America and internationally. Each year, League members bring Broadway to upwards of 30 million people in New York, on tour across the U.S. and Canada, and around the globe. The Broadway League's newest category of membership, League Fellows, affords access and benefits to upcoming professionals who represent a diversity of background, ethnicity, experience, and views. The Broadway League annually co-presents the Antoinette Perry "Tony" Awards®, one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry.
