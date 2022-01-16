4 Broadway Shows Take Final Bow Today

Today, January 16, Broadway says goodbye to four beloved productions. Flying Over Sunset will conclude its run at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre following 28 previews and 35 regular performances; Clyde's wraps up at the Hayes Theatre following 24 previews and 61 regular performances; Ain't Too Proud finishes it's almost three-year run at the Imperial Theatre after 21 previews and 488 regular performances; and To Kill A Mockingbird pauses performances at the Shubert Theatre following 45 previews and 626 regular performances.

Ain't Too Proud, which opened on Broadway on Thursday, March 21, 2019, and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical, brings the incredible true story of the greatest R&B group of all time to the Broadway stage. Ain't Too Proud played acclaimed sold out engagements in Washington, DC, Los Angeles and Toronto, before its triumphant opening night in New York City.

Currently leading the Broadway cast of Ain't Too Proud as The Temptations are Nik Walker as 'Otis Williams,' James Harkness as 'Paul Williams,' Jawan M. Jackson as 'Melvin Franklin,' Matt Manuel as 'David Ruffin,' and Jelani Remy as 'Eddie Kendricks.' The Broadway cast also features Esther Antoine, Saint Aubyn, Shawn Bowers, E. Clayton Cornelious, J. Daughtry, Tiffany Francés, Ta'Nika Gibson, Taylor Symone Jackson, Jahi Kearse, Darius Jordan Lee, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Morgan McGhee, Joshua Morgan, Aaron Patterson, Christian Thompson, Sir Brock Warren, Correy West, Drew Wildman Foster, Curtis Wiley, and Candice Marie Woods.

Second Stage Theater's production of Lynn Nottage's Clyde's opened November 23, starring three-time Emmy Award-winner Uzo Aduba, two-time Emmy Award-winner Ron Cephas Jones, Edmund Donovan, Reza Salazar, and Kara Young. Directed by Kate Whoriskey, Clyde's began previews on November 3, 2021.

In CLYDE'S, a stirring and funny new play from two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and her frequent collaborator, director Kate Whoriskey (Ruined, Sweat), a truck stop sandwich shop offers its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff a shot at redemption. Even as the shop's callous owner, Clyde (played by Aduba), tries to keep them under her thumb, the staff members are given purpose and permission to dream by their shared quest to create the perfect sandwich.

Flying Over Sunset, the new musical with book and direction by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt, lyrics by Michael Korie, featuring choreography by Michelle Dorrance, began previews Thursday, November 11 and opened Monday, December 13. The cast includes Carmen Cusack, Kanisha Marie Feliciano, Harry Hadden-Paton, Nehal Joshi, Emily Pynenburg, Michele Ragusa, Robert Sella, Laura Shoop, Atticus Ware, and Tony Yazbeck. Aria Braswell, Danny Gardner, Kate Marilley, Patrick Scott McDermott, Tony Roach, and Michael Winther understudy various roles.

Set in the 1950's, Flying Over Sunset is a work of fiction inspired by the lives of three extraordinary and accomplished people - writer Aldous Huxley (played by Harry Hadden-Paton); playwright, diplomat, and congresswoman, Clare Boothe Luce (Carmen Cusack); and film legend Cary Grant (Tony Yazbeck) - each of whom in real life experimented with the drug LSD. At a crossroads in their lives the three come together, and under the influence of the drug, take a trip and confront the mysteries of their lives and their world.

To Kill A Mockingbird, written by Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin with direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, stars Greg Kinnear as Atticus Finch with Baize Buzan as Scout Finch, Portia as Calpurnia, Hunter Parrish as Jem Finch, Michael Braugher as Tom Robinson, Russell Harvard as Link Deas, Neal Huff as Bob Ewell, Mariah Lee as Mayella Ewell, Noah Robbins as Dill Harris, Zachary Booth as Horace Gilmer, Gordon Clapp as Judge John Taylor, Patricia Conolly as Mrs. Dubose, Christopher Innvar as Sheriff Heck Tate, Ted Koch as Mr. Cunningham, and Amelia McClain as Miss Stephanie, with Scout Backus, Ian Bedford, Rosalyn Coleman, Anne-Marie Cusson, Michael Bryan French, Steven Lee Johnson, Tyler Lea, Geoffrey Allen Murphy, Luke Smith, Yaegel T. Welch, and William Youmans rounding out the ensemble.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, the small-town lawyer Atticus Finch, played by Kinnear. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley.

The show will reopen one block east at the Belasco Theatre on Wednesday, June 1, giving To Kill A Mockingbird an unrestricted run in its new home.