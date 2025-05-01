2025 National Asian Artists Project Gala Benefit To Honor the Role of 'Connie Wong' in A CHORUS LINE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



National Asian Artists Project will hold its 2025 Gala Benefit on Sunday, May 18th celebrating the 50th Anniversary of A CHORUS LINE honoring the role of “Connie Wong." The evening will be directed by the original “Connie Wong” Baayork Lee, with music direction by Matt Lowy, Dan Pardo and Bobby Weil.

The evening will feature special guest performers Avionce Hoyles, Diane Phelan, Herman Sebek and Yuka Takara, the award-winning Theatre Club from P.S. 124, and the NAAP Broadway Community Chorus. The evening will also include a salute to all the Connie Wong's from across the nation and around the world, including Susan Ancheta, Sarah Chiu, Francine Espiritu, Jolina Javier, Catherine Ricafort McCreary, Karin Kawamoto, Nina Zoie Lam, Baayork Lee, Emma X. O'Loughlin, Cynthia Onrubia, Suzen Kukana Murakoshi, Yuka Takara, Bella Villanueva, Janet Wong, Jessica Wu, and Susan Zaguirre.

The evening will begin at 6:00pm and will include dinner, a traditional 10-course Chinese Banquet, followed by an evening of entertainment and celebration.

"I'm so happy to bring Broadway to Chinatown once again for an evening filled with food, family, and friends!,” stated Ms. Lee. “NAAP is excited to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of A CHORUS LINE, and to honor "Connie Wong" – the role that I created based on my life. There are so many talented women of Asian descent who brought their personal experience and passion to the role from 1976 to 2025. I want to thank everyone who has helped my journey these past 50 years, and to honor Michael Bennett and Bob Avian, who gave me the opportunity to spread their legacy around the world. It has been a rewarding and exhilarating journey, and I am here to celebrate it with you tonight!"

The evening is SOLD OUT. To make a contribution to NAAP, please click here.