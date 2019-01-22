MARY POPPINS RETURNS, A STAR IS BORN Among Nominees for 2019 OSCARS - Full List

Jan. 22, 2019  

MARY POPPINS RETURNS, A STAR IS BORN Among Nominees for 2019 OSCARS - Full List

This morning, nominations for the 91st OSCARS were announced by Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani.

At 5:20 a.m. PT/8:20 a.m. ET, nominees were announced in nine categories: Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, Costume Design, Film Editing, Original Score, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, Animated Short and Live Action Short.

At 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET, nominees in the remaining 15 categories were announced: Picture, Director, Actor, Actress, Adapted Screenplay, Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Song, Production Design, Visual Effects, Animated Feature, Documentary Feature, Documentary Short and Foreign Language Film.

Mary Poppins Returns was nominated for four Oscars, including Best Original Song for "The Place Where the Lost Things Go." The other nominees in the Best Original Song category include "All the Stars" Black Panther, "I'll Fight" RBG, "Shallow" A Star is Born, and "When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings" from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

A Star is Born received eight Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Bradley Cooper, and Best Actress for Lady Gaga! Glenn Close was also nominated for Best Actress for her role in The Wife.

The 91st Oscars® will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network. The OSCARS also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

For the first time in three decades, the OSCARS will not have a host.

Full list of nominations:

Best Picture

Black Panther
BlackKkansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star is Born
Vice

Best Director

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Adam McKay, Vice

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Actor

Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Joel Coen , Ethan Coen
BlacKkKlansman, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee
Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins
A Star Is Born, Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters

Best Original Screenplay

The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice

Best Cinematography

Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star is Born

Best Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots

Best Film Editing

BlackKkansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice

Best Original Score

Black Panther
BlackKkansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns

Best Original Song

"All the Stars" Black Panther
"I'll Fight" RBG
"The Place Where the Lost Things Go" Mary Poppins Returns
"Shallow" A Star is Born
"When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings" from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best Production Design

Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma

Best Sound Editing

Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma

Best Sound Mixing

Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star is Born

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story

Best Foreign Language Film

Capernaum (Lebanon)
Cold War (Poland)
Never Look Away (Germany)
Roma (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Animated Feature

Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse

Best Animated Short Film

Animal Behavior
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends

Best Documentary Feature

Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG

Best Documentary Short

Black Sheep
Endgame
Life Boat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence.

Best Live Action Short

Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin

Related Articles

From This Author TV News Desk



  • P!NK, Muse and Chris Stapleton to Headline Citi Sound Vault Shows
  • Drake Announces the 'ASSASSINATION VACATION TOUR'
  • Mark Bonnar and Jamie Sives to Star in BBC's GUILT
  • Bill Geddie to Executive Produce Tamron Hall's New Talk Show
  • MARY POPPINS RETURNS, A STAR IS BORN Among Nominees for 2019 OSCARS - Full List
  • The 2019 Sundance Film Festival Presents Offscreen Panels and Events
    • Advertisement

    Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE