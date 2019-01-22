MARY POPPINS RETURNS, A STAR IS BORN Among Nominees for 2019 OSCARS - Full List

This morning, nominations for the 91st OSCARS were announced by Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani.

At 5:20 a.m. PT/8:20 a.m. ET, nominees were announced in nine categories: Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, Costume Design, Film Editing, Original Score, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, Animated Short and Live Action Short.

At 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET, nominees in the remaining 15 categories were announced: Picture, Director, Actor, Actress, Adapted Screenplay, Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Song, Production Design, Visual Effects, Animated Feature, Documentary Feature, Documentary Short and Foreign Language Film.

Mary Poppins Returns was nominated for four Oscars, including Best Original Song for "The Place Where the Lost Things Go." The other nominees in the Best Original Song category include "All the Stars" Black Panther, "I'll Fight" RBG, "Shallow" A Star is Born, and "When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings" from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

A Star is Born received eight Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Bradley Cooper, and Best Actress for Lady Gaga! Glenn Close was also nominated for Best Actress for her role in The Wife.

The 91st Oscars® will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network. The OSCARS also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

For the first time in three decades, the OSCARS will not have a host.

Full list of nominations:

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlackKkansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star is Born

Vice

Best Director

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Actor

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Joel Coen , Ethan Coen

BlacKkKlansman, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee

Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins

A Star Is Born, Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters

Best Original Screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Best Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star is Born

Best Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Best Film Editing

BlackKkansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Best Original Score

Black Panther

BlackKkansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Best Original Song

"All the Stars" Black Panther

"I'll Fight" RBG

"The Place Where the Lost Things Go" Mary Poppins Returns

"Shallow" A Star is Born

"When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings" from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best Production Design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Best Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Best Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star is Born

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Best Foreign Language Film

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Cold War (Poland)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Animated Feature

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse

Best Animated Short Film

Animal Behavior

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Best Documentary Feature

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Best Documentary Short

Black Sheep

Endgame

Life Boat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

Best Live Action Short

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

