MARY POPPINS RETURNS, A STAR IS BORN Among Nominees for 2019 OSCARS - Full List
This morning, nominations for the 91st OSCARS were announced by Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani.
At 5:20 a.m. PT/8:20 a.m. ET, nominees were announced in nine categories: Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, Costume Design, Film Editing, Original Score, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, Animated Short and Live Action Short.
At 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET, nominees in the remaining 15 categories were announced: Picture, Director, Actor, Actress, Adapted Screenplay, Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Song, Production Design, Visual Effects, Animated Feature, Documentary Feature, Documentary Short and Foreign Language Film.
Mary Poppins Returns was nominated for four Oscars, including Best Original Song for "The Place Where the Lost Things Go." The other nominees in the Best Original Song category include "All the Stars" Black Panther, "I'll Fight" RBG, "Shallow" A Star is Born, and "When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings" from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.
A Star is Born received eight Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Bradley Cooper, and Best Actress for Lady Gaga! Glenn Close was also nominated for Best Actress for her role in The Wife.
The 91st Oscars® will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network. The OSCARS also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.
For the first time in three decades, the OSCARS will not have a host.
Full list of nominations:
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlackKkansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star is Born
Vice
Best Director
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Actress
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Actor
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Best Supporting Actress
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Joel Coen , Ethan Coen
BlacKkKlansman, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee
Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins
A Star Is Born, Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters
Best Original Screenplay
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Best Cinematography
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star is Born
Best Costume Design
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Best Film Editing
BlackKkansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Best Original Score
Black Panther
BlackKkansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Best Original Song
"All the Stars" Black Panther
"I'll Fight" RBG
"The Place Where the Lost Things Go" Mary Poppins Returns
"Shallow" A Star is Born
"When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings" from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Best Production Design
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Best Sound Editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Best Sound Mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star is Born
Best Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Best Foreign Language Film
Capernaum (Lebanon)
Cold War (Poland)
Never Look Away (Germany)
Roma (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)
Best Animated Feature
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse
Best Animated Short Film
Animal Behavior
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Best Documentary Feature
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Best Documentary Short
Black Sheep
Endgame
Life Boat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence.
Best Live Action Short
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin