Norm Lewis, Laura Benanti, and More Among 2019 MAC Awards Nominees - Full List!

The Manhattan Association of Cabarets (MAC) has announced the 2019 MAC Award nominees. The nominees, in a majority of the categories, were determined by votes cast by the active MAC membership. Special committees selected the nominees in the Ensemble Instrumentalist, Piano Bar Instrumentalist, Piano Bar Singing Entertainer (Female; Male), Recording (LaMott Friedman), Major Recording, Song and Comedy/Novelty Song categories.

The Hanson Award, presented by the Board of Directors to a performer who has done excellent work over a sustained period of time and has not yet been recognized with a MAC Award nomination, will be awarded to Teresa Fischer.

As previously announced, Karen Mason receives the Lifetime Achievement Award, Joe Iconis receives the Board of Directors Award, MIDNIGHT AT THE NEVER GET receives Show of the Year, and Ben Cameron and his BROADWAY SESSIONS receives the Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Award.

The winners will be revealed as the envelopes are opened live at the 33rd Annual MAC Awards on Tuesday, March 26 at 7:00 pm at Sony Hall in New York City. Until that moment, only the independent accountants know who the winners are. The winners in certain categories will perform live at the show. All nominees in those categories are rehearsed in advance so they are prepared to perform in the event they are the winner.

The MAC Awards ceremony is produced by Julie Miller and directed by Lennie Watts, with musical direction by Bobby Peaco. The event is open to the public. Tickets are available at www.macnyc.com or at http://www.brownpapertickets.com/.

The 2019 MAC Award Nominees are:

FEMALE VOCALIST

Deb Berman

Sally Darling

Marnie Klar

Josephine Sanges

Lisa Viggiano

Heather Villaescusa

MALE VOCALIST

Daryl Glenn

Jeff Macauley

Dorian Woodruff

MAJOR ARTIST - FEMALE

Natalie Douglas

Marieann Meringolo

Karen Oberlin

MAJOR ARTIST - MALE

Eric Comstock

Sidney Myer

NEW YORK DEBUT - FEMALE

Leanne Borghesi

Emily Ellet

Susan Mack

Sierra Rein

Deborah Zecher

NEW YORK DEBUT - MALE

Tim Cahill

Bradley Jones

Mischa Kischkum

Trevor Nalepka As Cissy Walken

CELEBRITY ARTIST

Tovah Feldshuh

Anita Gillette

Norm Lewis

IMPERSONATION/CHARACTERIZATION/DRAG ARTIST

Doris Dear

Chelsea Piers

Paige Turner

MAJOR IMPERSONATION/CHARACTERIZATION/DRAG ARTIST

Alaska

BenDeLaCreme

Monet X Change

MUSICAL COMEDY PERFORMER

Leslie Carrara-Rudolph

Ira Lee Collings

Michael Kirk Lane

DUO/GROUP

Lena Moy-Borgen AND Cheo Bourne

Christina Connors, Kenneth Gartman, Christopher Hudson Myers

JAZZ BASTARDS (Jenny Lee Mitchell, Glen Heroy, Aldo Perez, Matt Kanelos, Nick Parker)

Evelyn Sullivan & Jason Ellis

MAJOR DUO/GROUP

Linda and Laura Benanti

Barbara Fasano and Eric Comstock

Marcus Simeone, Lina Koutrakos, Sean Harkness

RECURRING SERIES

American Popular Song Society Series

It's Just A Number

Ricky Ritzel's Broadway

Salon

Spotlight On You Open Mic

SPECIAL PRODUCTION

Broadway Princess Party

Grabbing Pussy

Mama's Next Big Act

Tilda Swinton Answers An Ad On Craig's List

EMCEE

Natasha Castillo

Kenneth Gartman

Bobbie Horowitz

Amy Wolk

DIRECTOR

Jeff Harnar

Barry Kleinbort

Tanya Moberly

MUSICAL DIRECTOR

Christopher Denny

Rick Jensen

Daryl Kojak

Tracy Stark

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR

Adam DeCarlo

Jason Ellis

Jonny Mercado

Alison Nusbaum

Jean-Pierre Perreaux

ENSEMBLE INSTRUMENTALIST

Rex Benincasa, percussion

Don Kelly, drums/percussion

Matt Scharfglass, bass

PIANO BAR/RESTAURANT INSTRUMENTALIST

William TN Hall

Michael Isaacs

Rick Jensen

Elliot Roth

Bill Zeffiro

PIANO BAR/RESTAURANT SINGING ENTERTAINER - MALE

Joe Ardizzone

Sean Bernardi

Tommy J. Dose

Paul Pilcz

Jon Satrom

PIANO BAR/RESTAURANT SINGING ENTERTAINER - FEMALE

Anna Anderson

Liz Lark Brown

Ladonna Burns

Tara Martinez

Lauren Mufson

RECORDING (LaMott Friedman Award)

Angela Leone, All My Tomorrows

Bob Levy, Only a Matter of Time

Jennifer Roberts, An Evening with Jennifer Roberts

Sheree Sano, Live Acts

MAJOR RECORDING

Michele Brourman, The Price of Love

Jinkx Monsoon & Major Scales, The Ginger Snapped

Marissa Mulder, Two Tickets Left

SONG

"BEST AS I CAN"

Music by Alex Rybeck, lyrics by Bob Levy

"DANCING IN PAIRS"

Music by Derek Gregor, lyrics by Sam Carner

"JUST ME (THE GENDER BINARY BLUES)"

Music and lyrics by Major Scales

"THE KITE SONG"

Music and lyrics by Drew Fornarola

"MY TIME TO FLY"

Music and lyrics by Harriet Goldberg

COMEDY/NOVELTY SONG

"BE KIND (TO THE KID IN THE TRENCHCOAT)"

Music and lyrics by Billy Recce

"THE DIET SONG"

Music and lyrics by Drew Fornarola

"MAN WANTED:

Music by Kenneth Gartman, lyrics by Deb Antari

"TOOTHBRUSH"

Music by Derek Gregor, lyrics by Sam Carner

"WTF, DISNEY"

Music and lyrics by Brett Kristofferson

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You