Norm Lewis, Laura Benanti, and More Among 2019 MAC Awards Nominees - Full List!
The Manhattan Association of Cabarets (MAC) has announced the 2019 MAC Award nominees. The nominees, in a majority of the categories, were determined by votes cast by the active MAC membership. Special committees selected the nominees in the Ensemble Instrumentalist, Piano Bar Instrumentalist, Piano Bar Singing Entertainer (Female; Male), Recording (LaMott Friedman), Major Recording, Song and Comedy/Novelty Song categories.
The Hanson Award, presented by the Board of Directors to a performer who has done excellent work over a sustained period of time and has not yet been recognized with a MAC Award nomination, will be awarded to Teresa Fischer.
As previously announced, Karen Mason receives the Lifetime Achievement Award, Joe Iconis receives the Board of Directors Award, MIDNIGHT AT THE NEVER GET receives Show of the Year, and Ben Cameron and his BROADWAY SESSIONS receives the Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Award.
The winners will be revealed as the envelopes are opened live at the 33rd Annual MAC Awards on Tuesday, March 26 at 7:00 pm at Sony Hall in New York City. Until that moment, only the independent accountants know who the winners are. The winners in certain categories will perform live at the show. All nominees in those categories are rehearsed in advance so they are prepared to perform in the event they are the winner.
The MAC Awards ceremony is produced by Julie Miller and directed by Lennie Watts, with musical direction by Bobby Peaco. The event is open to the public. Tickets are available at www.macnyc.com or at http://www.brownpapertickets.com/.
The 2019 MAC Award Nominees are:
FEMALE VOCALIST
Deb Berman
Sally Darling
Marnie Klar
Josephine Sanges
Lisa Viggiano
Heather Villaescusa
MALE VOCALIST
Daryl Glenn
Jeff Macauley
Dorian Woodruff
MAJOR ARTIST - FEMALE
Natalie Douglas
Marieann Meringolo
Karen Oberlin
MAJOR ARTIST - MALE
Eric Comstock
Sidney Myer
NEW YORK DEBUT - FEMALE
Leanne Borghesi
Emily Ellet
Susan Mack
Sierra Rein
Deborah Zecher
NEW YORK DEBUT - MALE
Tim Cahill
Bradley Jones
Mischa Kischkum
Trevor Nalepka As Cissy Walken
CELEBRITY ARTIST
Tovah Feldshuh
Anita Gillette
Norm Lewis
IMPERSONATION/CHARACTERIZATION/DRAG ARTIST
Doris Dear
Chelsea Piers
Paige Turner
MAJOR IMPERSONATION/CHARACTERIZATION/DRAG ARTIST
Alaska
BenDeLaCreme
Monet X Change
MUSICAL COMEDY PERFORMER
Leslie Carrara-Rudolph
Ira Lee Collings
Michael Kirk Lane
DUO/GROUP
Lena Moy-Borgen AND Cheo Bourne
Christina Connors, Kenneth Gartman, Christopher Hudson Myers
JAZZ BASTARDS (Jenny Lee Mitchell, Glen Heroy, Aldo Perez, Matt Kanelos, Nick Parker)
Evelyn Sullivan & Jason Ellis
MAJOR DUO/GROUP
Linda and Laura Benanti
Barbara Fasano and Eric Comstock
Marcus Simeone, Lina Koutrakos, Sean Harkness
RECURRING SERIES
American Popular Song Society Series
It's Just A Number
Ricky Ritzel's Broadway
Salon
Spotlight On You Open Mic
SPECIAL PRODUCTION
Broadway Princess Party
Grabbing Pussy
Mama's Next Big Act
Tilda Swinton Answers An Ad On Craig's List
EMCEE
Natasha Castillo
Kenneth Gartman
Bobbie Horowitz
Amy Wolk
DIRECTOR
Jeff Harnar
Barry Kleinbort
Tanya Moberly
MUSICAL DIRECTOR
Christopher Denny
Rick Jensen
Daryl Kojak
Tracy Stark
TECHNICAL DIRECTOR
Adam DeCarlo
Jason Ellis
Jonny Mercado
Alison Nusbaum
Jean-Pierre Perreaux
ENSEMBLE INSTRUMENTALIST
Rex Benincasa, percussion
Don Kelly, drums/percussion
Matt Scharfglass, bass
PIANO BAR/RESTAURANT INSTRUMENTALIST
William TN Hall
Michael Isaacs
Rick Jensen
Elliot Roth
Bill Zeffiro
PIANO BAR/RESTAURANT SINGING ENTERTAINER - MALE
Joe Ardizzone
Sean Bernardi
Tommy J. Dose
Paul Pilcz
Jon Satrom
PIANO BAR/RESTAURANT SINGING ENTERTAINER - FEMALE
Anna Anderson
Liz Lark Brown
Ladonna Burns
Tara Martinez
Lauren Mufson
RECORDING (LaMott Friedman Award)
Angela Leone, All My Tomorrows
Bob Levy, Only a Matter of Time
Jennifer Roberts, An Evening with Jennifer Roberts
Sheree Sano, Live Acts
MAJOR RECORDING
Michele Brourman, The Price of Love
Jinkx Monsoon & Major Scales, The Ginger Snapped
Marissa Mulder, Two Tickets Left
SONG
"BEST AS I CAN"
Music by Alex Rybeck, lyrics by Bob Levy
"DANCING IN PAIRS"
Music by Derek Gregor, lyrics by Sam Carner
"JUST ME (THE GENDER BINARY BLUES)"
Music and lyrics by Major Scales
"THE KITE SONG"
Music and lyrics by Drew Fornarola
"MY TIME TO FLY"
Music and lyrics by Harriet Goldberg
COMEDY/NOVELTY SONG
"BE KIND (TO THE KID IN THE TRENCHCOAT)"
Music and lyrics by Billy Recce
"THE DIET SONG"
Music and lyrics by Drew Fornarola
"MAN WANTED:
Music by Kenneth Gartman, lyrics by Deb Antari
"TOOTHBRUSH"
Music by Derek Gregor, lyrics by Sam Carner
"WTF, DISNEY"
Music and lyrics by Brett Kristofferson