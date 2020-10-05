Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
15th National Black Writers Conference Goes Virtual

Tune in for the pre-conference event on October 8, 2020 6:30 PM–8:00 PM.

Oct. 5, 2020  
The Center for Black Literature is holding the 15th National Black Writers Conference, November 11 - 14, 2020. The conference is dedicated to screenwriters and playwrights.

Their first pre-conference event is this Thursday, October 8, 2020.

"Black Divas on Stage:
Challenges of Women Playwrights"
is a John Oliver Killens Reading Series
Pre-Conference Event of the
15th National Black Writers Conference (NBWC2020)

featuring Marcia Pendelton, with Guest Speakers Elizabeth Addison, Trazana Beverley , and Nambi E. Kelley.

DETAILS:

October 8, 2020
6:30 PM-8:00 PM
All Online

These distinguished guest speakers represent three generations of Black women who work to make sure that people who look like them are the center of their narratives. They will identify some of the issues and challenges they faced as playwrights and actors: racism, sexism, images, themes, etc. All are welcome to register: https://event.webinarjam.com/channel/JOKBlackDivas


