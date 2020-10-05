15th National Black Writers Conference Goes Virtual
Tune in for the pre-conference event on October 8, 2020 6:30 PM–8:00 PM.
The Center for Black Literature is holding the 15th National Black Writers Conference, November 11 - 14, 2020. The conference is dedicated to screenwriters and playwrights.
Their first pre-conference event is this Thursday, October 8, 2020.
"Black Divas on Stage:
Challenges of Women Playwrights"
is a John Oliver Killens Reading Series
Pre-Conference Event of the
15th National Black Writers Conference (NBWC2020)
featuring Marcia Pendelton, with Guest Speakers Elizabeth Addison, Trazana Beverley , and Nambi E. Kelley.
DETAILS:
October 8, 2020
6:30 PM-8:00 PM
All Online
These distinguished guest speakers represent three generations of Black women who work to make sure that people who look like them are the center of their narratives. They will identify some of the issues and challenges they faced as playwrights and actors: racism, sexism, images, themes, etc. All are welcome to register: https://event.webinarjam.com/channel/JOKBlackDivas
More Hot Stories For You
-
AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' Star Armelia McQueen Dies at 68
BroadwayWorld is sad to report that actress Armelia McQueen has died at 68....
QUIZ: Spend a Day at North Shore High and We'll Tell You Which Mean Girls' Plastic You're Most Like!
Are you a Cady, Regina, Karen, or Gretchen? Take our quiz to find out which of the North Shore plastics are you!...
14 Musical Theatre-Themed SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Sketches
Saturday Night Live returns tonight and we're looking back at some of their hilarious theatre-themed sketches....
Broadway Jukebox: 75 Practically Perfect Act 2 Openers!
Intermission is over and a whole 15 minutes has passed since the end of the first act. How best can a musical lure you back in? With a show-stopping A...
VIDEO: Ellen's Stardust Diner Waitstaff Performs in Protective Face Coverings
Ellen's Stardust Diner has officially reopened! CBS New York recently did a segment on the diner, featuring a clip of some of the waitstaff performing...
VIDEO: Watch a FRASIER Reunion on Stars in the House
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with a FRASIER Cast Reunion with Kelsey Grammer, David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, Peri Gilpin, Bebe Neuwirth...