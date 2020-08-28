15 Artists Receive First Round of Funding From The Path Fund Inc's Community Relief Grant Program
The program provides $100, $250 and $500 grants.
The Path Fund Inc® has announced that 15 artists have been selected from the Broadway and Music Community to receive the first round of funding from the their Community Relief Grant Program. The program provides $100, $250 and $500 grants to qualified individuals in the Broadway & Music Community affected by the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent cancellation of hundreds of Broadway shows and Live Events across the country. The grant program launched just as the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ended in July leaving 5.1 million people in the Arts & Entertainment Sector without any financial support leaving them struggling to pay rent, utilities, or even buy groceries for the week.
The PATH Fund, Inc.® kicked off the program with an initial donation to support the first round of applicants. Currently, additional funding is being raised in conjunction with applications being accepted. Qualified applicants can submit their application anytime between August 20 - Sept. 18 for consideration for the second round of grants. "Our hope is to be able to raise enough funding to provide monthly grants while our community remains "AT INTERMISSION" says founder of The PATH Fund, Donnie Kehr.
PATH's other founder Cori Gardner adds, "We are so proud to be able to help our community in this way when they need it so much!"
An amazing group of 10 professionals from both in and out of the entertainment industry, led by Michael T. Clarkston, serves as the Special Grant Committee to review the applications, award and distribute funds, and continuous seek additional funding. Clarkston commented, "We ask that everyone join us in our efforts by posting our campaign to your social media platforms. The more people who know about our campaign, the greater the chance for additional funding and the more people in our community we can help". Donations are being accepted through a Go Fund Me campaign at https://bit.ly/PathCommunityRelief.
For more information or to apply for the PATH Fund's Community Relief Grant Program visit https://thepathfund.org.
