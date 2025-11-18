14TH ANNUAL CHRISTMAS SING ALONG Set For December At Broadway Presbyterian Church

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 14th Annual CHRISTMAS SING ALONG will be held on Sunday, December 7 at 5:30 PM at Broadway Presbyterian Church at West 114th Street and Broadway. The event will offer Upper West Side audiences an opportunity to sing in the season with Broadway performers, musicians, and community members. This year’s program will again include holiday stories and traditions, concluding with an appearance by a special seasonal guest.

Among the featured performers are Jennifer Allen (KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SISTER ACT), Jess LeProtto (A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, NEWSIES, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE), Branch Woodman (THE MUSIC MAN, HELLO, DOLLY), Maddie Shea Baldwin (BRIGHT STAR), Gabriella Joy (THE COLOR PURPLE, IN THE HEIGHTS), Jeff Williams (NEW YORK, NEW YORK), and Audie Award winner LJ Ganser. Great Little School alums Cedric Allen Hills and Dashiell Chase will also appear. Additional cast will be announced.

Paula Leggett Chase (TOOTSIE, THE UNSINKABLE Molly Brown, 30 ROCK) will host. Musical direction will be provided by David Chase (HELLO, DOLLY, THE MUSIC MAN, SCHMIGADOON; THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL) at the piano, with Mike Morris (SCHMIGADOON) on bass and Steven Malone (SUNSET BOULEVARD, DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES, SCHMIGADOON) at the organ.

A suggested donation of $10 will provide general seating, with all proceeds supporting Great Little School at Broadway Presbyterian Church. The program will also be streamed on the church’s website and Facebook page.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Suggested donation: $10 general seating.

Livestream available at bpcnyc.org/livestream.