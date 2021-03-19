Follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
14 of the Best Broadway Tweets This Week
From theater memes to encouraging messages-- these are the top theater tweets this week!
As the Broadway shutdown continues, we're sure your time has been spent on social media just like ours.
Need a laugh? Or even a relatable tweet? Check out these 14 theater tweets from this week that remind us how great the theater community is!
1.
"Bright Star" (2016) pic.twitter.com/Vf2tQOkKCQ- Casey Mink (@Casey_Mink) March 15, 2021
2.
Well this is a new/old feeling. I'm inside the Delacorte Theater at Central Park for a press conference at which @NYCMayor is talking about the @PublicTheaterNY plans to stage Shakespeare in the Park this summer. pic.twitter.com/hIg68E9AD4- Michael Paulson (@MichaelPaulson) March 16, 2021
3.
Fiyero FIYEROOO pic.twitter.com/Yuw1ZdxbnF- Dylan Adler (@DylanAdler6) March 16, 2021
4.
I think it's irresponsible to reopen Shakespeare in the Park this summer until we know if those raccoons have had their moderna shots. Has anyone checked their insta?- Jason SweetTooth (@jasonsweettooth) March 16, 2021
5.
Our brave lil 118-year-old Lyceum ? pic.twitter.com/mlgDLdQAi4- Jennifer Tepper (@jenashtep) March 16, 2021
6.
tiny Chris Evans from Captain America looks like he's playing Winthrop in a college production of The Music Man pic.twitter.com/1Pp1VayRpD- Katherine Steele (@Kath_Steele) March 17, 2021
7.
Love to all my theatre peeps. A year and we're still here hustling to get through. We're resilient af. Can't wait to be back soon... ❤️ xxx- Layton Williams (@LaytonWilliams) March 16, 2021
8.
to all who celebrate ? pic.twitter.com/bWWfm22aDs- TodayTix (@TodayTix) March 17, 2021
9.
Are you there, God? It's me, Fiona. It's me, FIONAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!!!!!!!!!!- Jennifer Tepper (@jenashtep) March 17, 2021
10.
*sound of martini glasses clinking* ? pic.twitter.com/hRKFJdOcWQ- COMPANY (@CompanyBway) March 18, 2021
11.
Still upset this was not the version lip synced to on Drag Race UK ?.- Monét X Change (@monetxchange) March 17, 2021
*the portamenti, the legato!! This is a MASTER CLASS on breath support. pic.twitter.com/4vTTsCL605
12.
#tbt A game of @bananagrams ? with @park24hrs @bob_lenzi @MikeWartella & Fred Applegate. I miss people ... especially these goofballs. #tuckeverlasting pic.twitter.com/jFP7cBXcQ7- Carolee Carmello (@CaroleeCarmello) March 18, 2021
13.
Double jeopardy! pic.twitter.com/YGjqQAipYI- Amanda Green (@amanda_green) March 19, 2021
14.
Looking for a drug that will give me the feeling of a second act reprise going into a key change in literally any musical- Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) March 18, 2021