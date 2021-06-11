13 Film Adaptation Adds Rhea Perlman, Josh Peck and Peter Hermann

Click Here for More Articles on 13

Deadline is reporting that the film adaptation of Jason Robert Brown's musical 13 has added Emmy Award-winner Rhea Perlman, and actors Josh Peck and Peter Hermann to its cast.

Perlman joins the cast as Grandma Ruth, with Peck as Rabbi Shapiro, and Hermann as Joel Goldman.

It was recently reported that Emmy Award-winning actor, Debra Messing sign on to the Netflix film in the role of mother to the film's protagonist Evan Goldman, to be portrayed by Eli Golden.

They join a cast featuring fourteen talented young actors including Gabriella Uhl, JD McCrary, Frankie McNellis, Lindsey Blackwell, Jonathan Lengel, Ramon Reed, Nolen Dubuc, Luke Islam, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Kayleigh Cerezo, Wyatt Moss, Liam Wignall, and Khiyla Aynne.

13 will be directed by Tamra Davis and Jason Robert Brown will compose new music for the movie, while Robert Horn will adapt the script based on the book he co-wrote with Dan Elish. Filming is expected to begin in June 2021 in Toronto.

Following a move from New York City to small-town Indiana, young Evan Goldman grapples with his parents' divorce, prepares for his impending Bar Mitzvah, and navigates the complicated social circles of a new school.

13 is the only Broadway musical ever with a cast and band entirely made of teenagers. It originally began previews on September 16, 2008 and officially opened on October 5, 2008 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. The Broadway production closed on January 4, 2009 after a total of 105 performances.