12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- Stevie Wonder Brings Us Home

Cox is currently starring in the Broadway-bound national tour of The Wiz.

By: Dec. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
Review Roundup: APPROPRIATE Opens On Broadway Starring Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning, Corey Photo 2 Review Roundup: APPROPRIATE Opens On Broadway Starring Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning, Corey Stoll & More
Interview: Real-Life Married Couple Alexandra Socha & Etai Benson Share the Stage in FIDDL Photo 3 Interview: Alexandra Socha & Etai Benson Talk FIDDLER at Paper Mill
SHUCKED Producer Mike Bosner on Saying Goodbye to Broadway Photo 4 SHUCKED Producer Mike Bosner on Saying Goodbye to Broadway

The holidays are upon us and BroadwayWorld is continuing our favorite annual tradition of celebrating the holiday season with a 12 Days of Christmas countdown. This year we couldn't be more excited to welcome the one and only Deborah Cox- currently starring in the Broadway-bound revival of The Wiz- to share some of her most cherished holiday songs and performances.

On the twelfth day of Christmas, Deborah writes: "I am lovingly closing my TWELVE DAYS OF CHRISTMAS with one of the most special Christmas songs, “Someday At Christmas” recorded by the one & only Stevie Wonder back in 1967. It’s, quite simply, one of those songs that makes me feel the very embodiment and spirit of the Holiday Season. Without fail, it always makes me tear up with it’s messages of peace, giving and love. In other words, what Christmas is all about. I want to thank you ALL for spending these 12 days with me and BroadwayWorld’s lovely annual tradition. Blessings to all. XO"

Check back every day through December 25 to find out what else makes Deborah's list!

12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- Stevie Wonder Brings Us Home Deborah Cox is an award-winning recording artist, Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee, and international talent spanning the worlds of music, Broadway, television, film, and fashion. An established songstress, Cox has scaled the R&B and Pop charts with six top 20 Billboard R&B singles and an impressive thirteen No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Hot Dance Club Play Chart. Her sophomore album spawned 2 No. 1 R&B songs including the record-breaking “Nobody’s Supposed To Be Here” that spent 14 weeks at the top (the longest in history at the time) and “We Can’t Be Friends.”

In addition to her illustrious musical catalog, the Canadian-born star has been recognized for her undying commitment to various social justice initiatives. In 2020, Deborah was honored with Black Music Honors’ Entertainer Icon Award in recognition of her 25 ground-breaking years in the music industry.

A seasoned entertainer, both on-screen and off, Deborah is winning rave reviews for her roles on Netflix/BET’s First Wives Club and Emmy- nominated HBO MAX series, Station Eleven. In May 2022, Deborah reached a pinnacle career milestone when she made history as the first Black woman inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. In the same year, Deborah was given the Key to the City and had September 23rd declared as Deborah Cox Day. She also received a star on Canada's Walk of Fame, rounding off an incredible year.

In 2023 Deborah launched her new wine, Kazaisu to honor her connection with fans and friends alike, a rosé wine that she hopes will sit on tables at family gatherings, dinners with friends, reunions, and celebrations of everyday life. The name itself betokens family, friendship, and love. KAZAISU combines the names of her three children: Kaila, Isaiah, and Sumayah. 

Always one to pay-it-forward, Deborah partnered with social-changemakers, Revolutionnaire to launch the “Beautiful U R” Service Days to support women experiencing housing insecurity by preparing care packages of essential and feel-good items to distribute. The initiative has been a huge success positively impacting the lives of women across North America. For more information on Deborah visit www.deborahcox.com

Photo Credit: Erick Robinson/Mike Ruiz



RELATED STORIES

1
12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- Christmas with the Jackson 5 Photo
12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- Christmas with the Jackson 5

On the eleventh day of Christmas, Deborah writes: 'Today, I want to share with you one of my kids’ favorites- “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” and, here, by The Jackson 5. It always takes me back to when they were young, singing around the house, in their matching PJs. My kids LOVE Christmas so much, that we would always have our tree up right after Halloween, to enjoy the season longer!'

2
12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson Duet Photo
12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson Duet

On the tenth day of Christmas, Deborah writes: 'We can’t have The Twelve Days of Christmas without a selection from Leslie Odom Jr.’s Christmas Album. So many beautiful selections, but this duet of Leslie and Nicolette Robinson“Ma’oz Tzur” is, oh, so touching.'

3
12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- Its Holidays with the Hathaways Photo
12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- It's Holidays with the Hathaways

On the nineth day of Christmas, Deborah writes: 'This is one of my absolute FAVES and this version is especially awesome because it’s Donny Hathaway and his daughter, Lalah … Brilliantly festive!'

4
12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- Norm Lewis Croons a Classic Photo
12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- Norm Lewis Croons a Classic

On the eighth day of Christmas, Deborah writes: 'I will always remember when Norm Lewis sang 'The Music Of The Night' from The Phantom of the Opera on a Zoom during the pandemic and the hairs stood up on my arms from his beautiful rendition of the song. His Christmas album is no different. His version of “Mary, Did You Know?” is just as gorgeous.'

More Hot Stories For You

VIDEO: Decorating the Lyric Theatre Christmas Tree with the Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILDVIDEO: Decorating the Lyric Theatre Christmas Tree with the Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
VIDEO: Watch Stars Cara Rickerts and Aaron Bartz Decorate HARRY POTTER & THE CURSED CHILD Character BiscuitsVIDEO: Watch Stars Cara Rickerts and Aaron Bartz Decorate HARRY POTTER & THE CURSED CHILD Character Biscuits
VIDEO: Watch the First Day with The Encores! Orchestra for ONCE UPON A MATTRESSVIDEO: Watch the First Day with The Encores! Orchestra for ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
Video: Cynthia Erivo Talks WICKED Film and Whistles on THE TONIGHT SHOW with Jimmy FallonVideo: Cynthia Erivo Talks WICKED Film and Whistles on THE TONIGHT SHOW with Jimmy Fallon

Videos

All-Stars Come Home for the Holidays at Broadway Sessions Video
All-Stars Come Home for the Holidays at Broadway Sessions
Decorating the Lyric Theatre Christmas Tree with the Cast of CURSED CHILD Video
Decorating the Lyric Theatre Christmas Tree with the Cast of CURSED CHILD
Stars Rickerts and Bartz Decorate CURSED CHILD Character Biscuits Video
Stars Rickerts and Bartz Decorate CURSED CHILD Character Biscuits
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARMONY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket Central WONKA
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Recommended For You