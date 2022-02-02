On February 19, 2022, dance comedy duo The Raving Jaynes will present "If You Say So" at the Players Theatre. A new monthly series running through April, "If You Say So" weaves audience suggestions into on the spot stories, dances and songs, accompanied by live pianist, Rachel Dean.

This month the Raving Jaynes are joining forces with The Ladies, a zany, awkward pair of moms, clinging to the past to get through today.

With a fresh ability to laugh at life's most routine moments, physical comediennes Marlene Strang and Leanne Schmidt have been performing together since 2016. They bring their wacky and awkward style of movement and live theater into the most surprising and unexpected locations.

Ticket Price: $42 / Info: www.ravingjaynes.com Ticket Link: Ovation Tix

The Raving Jaynes are "The real deal: sharp, witty, gorgeous & utterly unique." -Erin Bomboy, Dance Enthusiast

From experimental art to experimental laughs: After suffering through the low wages and minimal recognition of the post-modern dance world, classically-trained dancers Jamie Graham and Amy Larimer became The Raving Jaynes, a dynamic duo telling entirely improvised, one-time-only stories about female-centric heroism and mischief at the intersection of dance, song and theater.

The Raving Jaynes have performed regularly in NYC over the last 10 years at The Peoples Improv Theater, Dixon Place, The Tank and Triskelion Arts. They've been presented at festivals throughout the US and abroad, highlights include The Out of Bounds Comedy Festival in Austin, TX; Mount Olymprov Improv Festival in Athens, Greece; IMPRO Amsterdam and La 2da Muestra Nacional de Improvisación Teatral/ImproTop in Tepic, Mexico.

Jamie Graham is a trained dancer, clown and improviser who has performed regularly with Jenny Rocha's Painted Ladies, Third Rail Project's Then She Fell, and Virgina Scott's Some Clowns.

Amy Larimer is a dancer, writer, choreographer, teacher and improviser. She is an Associate Professor and the Director of the Dance Program at Lehman College.

Photo Credit: Jane High