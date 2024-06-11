& JULIET Recoups on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



& Juliet has recouped its production costs on Broadway as of April 14, 2024, becoming the first new musical of the 2022-23 Broadway season to announce its recoupment. Capitalized at $17 million, & Juliet opened on Broadway on November 17, 2022 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, where it has grossed more than $93,000,000, broken box office records and welcomed more than 650,000 audience members to date. As of June 9, 2024, the show has played 673 performances (20 previews and 653 regular performances), with an average capacity of 95.5% and an average paid ticket price of $144.44.

“We're so proud to be part of a show that brings so much joy to so many people,” the producers of & Juliet said in a joint statement. “It's exciting to be part of the theater industry's continuing recovery, and join a growing list of musicals that have recouped post-pandemic, which is further proof that nothing compares to live theater and the shared experience of human connection. We're thrilled to continue to share our story of second chances with audiences across the globe.”

This year, & Juliet will launch a UK Tour (July 2024), a North American Tour (September 2024), and a German production (October 2024), marking the sixth country to welcome the show in less than five years since its West End Premiere in 2019. With productions in Australia (currently in Sydney through July 12) and Singapore, & Juliet has now played on four continents.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet's story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by David West Read, the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt's Creek,” and features an iconic playlist of pop music's #1 hitmaker, Max Martin. The production is directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of & Juliet was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available wherever streaming music is played.

The current cast of & Juliet on Broadway includes Maya Boyd as ‘Juliet,' three-time Olivier Award winner David Bedella as ‘Lance,' Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as ‘Anne Hathaway,' Oliver Tompsett as ‘Shakespeare,' Justin David Sullivan as ‘May,' Charity Angél Dawson as ‘Angélique,' Ben Jackson Walker as ‘Romeo,' and Philippe Arroyo as ‘Francois,' with Daniel Assetta, Andrew Chappelle, Michael Iván Carrier, Phil Colgan, Virgil Gadson, Makai Hernandez, Najah Hetsberger, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Brittany Nicholas, Ava Noble, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Rachel Webb.

& Juliet is produced on Broadway by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson, Martin Dodd, and Eva Price, with Lukasz Gottwald; 42nd.Club; Independent Presenters Network; Jack Lane; Library Company; Shellback; Shivhans Pictures; Sing Out, Louise!; Kim Szarzynski; Taylor/Riegler; Tenenbaum/Keyes; Barry Weiss; and John Gore Organization.

Tickets for & Juliet are available now through January 2025 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre box office (starting at $86.00 including fees) or online.