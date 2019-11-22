& JULIET Original London Cast Recording Released in Full Today with Brand New Jessie J Track
Atlantic Records has released "& Juliet (Original London Cast Recording)," the official companion to the new West End musical featuring the music of legendary pop songwriter Max Martin. The 30-track collection arrives today, including a stunning performance of brand new pop anthem "One More Try" by multiplatinum BRIT Award-winning and GRAMMY® Award-nominated songstress Jessie J.
& Juliet offers a joyous new version of the most famous love story ever told. What if Juliet's famous ending was really just her beginning? What if she decided to choose her own fate? The hilarious new musical follows Juliet's sensational journey of self-discovery and second chances, told through some of the most glittering pop anthems of the last three decades. & Juliet soars with the music and lyrics of Max Martin, including such worldwide favorites as "...Baby One More Time," "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Everybody," "Love Me Like You Do," "Can't Feel My Face," and more, all newly arranged for the stage by Tony® and GRAMMY® Award-winning musical supervisor/orchestrator/producer Bill Sherman (Hamilton, In The Heights) and with musical direction by GRAMMY® Award winning producer/composer/multi-instrumentalist Dominic Fallacaro.
& Juliet, produced by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson and Martin Dodd, opened this Wednesday at London's Shaftesbury Theatre to great acclaim - including a 5-star review from The Sun who declared "with a soundtrack this good, no other West End production can compete," and where it has been receiving nightly standing ovations from audiences since performances began at the beginning of the month.
A timely and timeless tale of one independent young woman, & Juliet is a riotous comic blast of fun and glorious pop music that proves when it comes to love, there's always life after Romeo. Brought to life by an award-winning creative team in an explosive fusion of styles, & Juliet stars Miriam-Teak Lee (Hamilton, On The Town) as Juliet alongside a host of performers who have headlined some of the most celebrated shows of recent years, including two-time Olivier Award winner David Bedella (Jerry Springer: The Musical, In The Heights), Cassidy Janson (Chess, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical); Oliver Tompsett (Kinky Boots, Wicked); Arun Blair-Mangat (Angels in America); Melanie La Barrie (Wicked, Matilda); Jordan Luke Gage (Bat Out of Hell), and Tim Mahendran (Spring Awakening). & Juliet is directed by Luke Sheppard (In The Heights) with a book by David West Read (Schitt's Creek), electrifying choreography from Jennifer Weber (The Hip Hop Nutcracker), stunning set design from Soutra Gilmour, costume design by Paloma Young, video/projection design by Andrzej Goulding, sound design by Gareth Owen, and lighting design by Howard Hudson.
Second only to John Lennon and Paul McCartney for the most-ever #1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, Max Martin is the groundbreaking songwriter and producer of some of the biggest pop anthems of the last three decades - recorded by artists including Backstreet Boys, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Katy Perry and Ariana Grande. & Juliet marks the first musical production from Max, who serves not just as musical collaborator with his extensive catalogue, but as producer overseeing all aspects of the development. He is the winner of five GRAMMY® Awards (including 2015's "Producer of the Year, Non-Classical"), an 11x ASCAP Pop Music Awards "Songwriter of the Year," an Academy Award and Golden Globe Award nominee, and 2017 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee.
"& Juliet (Original London Cast Recording)" continues Atlantic Records' recent string of landmark Original Cast Recordings, including 2015's GRAMMY® Award-winning, chart-topping milestone, "Hamilton (Original Broadway Cast Recording)" - currently the best-selling cast album of all time with 5x platinum certification - and 2017's "Dear Evan Hansen (Original Broadway Cast Recording)," along with "Hamilton," one of only seven cast albums to reach the top 20 of the Billboard 200 in the last 50 years.
Stream & Juliet HERE
& JULIET (ORIGINAL LONDON CAST RECORDING)" TRACKLISTING
1. Larger Than Life
Oliver Tompsett, Original London Cast of & Juliet
2. I Want It That Way
Cassidy Janson, Oliver Tompsett, Original London Cast of & Juliet
3. ...Baby One More Time
4. Show Me The Meaning of Being Lonely
Kirstie Skivington, Grace Mouat, Danielle Fiamanya, Cassidy Janson, Oliver Tompsett, Jocasta Almgill, Ivan de Freitas, Miriam-Teak Lee, Original London Cast of & Juliet
5. Domino
Cassidy Janson, Miriam-Teak Lee, Arun Blair-Mangat, Melanie La Barrie
6. Show Me Love
Miriam-Teak Lee, Cassidy Janson, Arun Blair-Mangat, Melanie La Barrie, Original London Cast of & Juliet
7. Blow
Miriam-Teak Lee, Cassidy Janson, Melanie La Barrie, Arun Blair-Mangat, Ivan de Freitas, Original London Cast of & Juliet
8. I'm Not A Girl, Not Yet A Woman
Arun Blair-Mangat, Miriam-Teak Lee
9. Overprotected
Tim Mahendran, Miriam-Teak Lee
10. Confident
Miriam-Teak Lee, Tim Mahendran, Melanie La Barrie, Original London Cast of & Juliet
11. Teenage Dream / Break Free
David Bedella, Melanie La Barrie
12. Oops!...I Did It Again
Miriam-Teak Lee, Melanie La Barrie
13. I Kissed A Girl
Tim Mahendran, Arun Blair-Mangat, Original London Cast of & Juliet
14. It's My Life
Jordan Luke Gage, Oliver Tompsett, Miriam-Teak Lee, Cassidy Janson, Original London Cast of & Juliet
15. Love Me Like You Do
16. Since U Been Gone
Miriam-Teak Lee, Original London Cast of & Juliet
17. Whataya Want From Me
Tim Mahendran, Arun Blair-Mangat
18. One More Try
Miriam-Teak Lee, Jordan Luke Gage, Original London Cast of & Juliet
19. Problem / Can't Feel My Face
Miriam-Teak Lee, Jordan Luke Gage, Original London Cast of & Juliet
20. That's The Way It Is
Cassidy Janson, Miriam-Teak Lee
21. Everybody
Tim Mahendran, Oliver Tompsett, David Bedella, Arun Blair-Mangat, Jordan Luke Gage, Original London Cast of & Juliet
22. As Long As You Love Me
23. It's Gonna Be Me
Tim Mahendran, Arun Blair-Mangat
24. Shape Of My Heart
David Bedella, Tim Mahendran, Arun Blair-Mangat
25. Stronger
26. F**kin' Perfect (Explicit)
Melanie La Barrie, Original London Cast of & Juliet
27. Roar
Miriam-Teak Lee, Original London Cast of & Juliet
28. I Want It That Way (Reprise)
Oliver Tompsett, Cassidy Janson, Miriam-Teak Lee, Jordan Luke Gage, Original London Cast of & Juliet
29. Can't Stop The Feeling!
Oliver Tompsett, Original London Cast of & Juliet
30. One More Try