& JULIET Original London Cast Recording Released in Full Today with Brand New Jessie J Track

Atlantic Records has released "& Juliet (Original London Cast Recording)," the official companion to the new West End musical featuring the music of legendary pop songwriter Max Martin. The 30-track collection arrives today, including a stunning performance of brand new pop anthem "One More Try" by multiplatinum BRIT Award-winning and GRAMMY® Award-nominated songstress Jessie J.

& Juliet offers a joyous new version of the most famous love story ever told. What if Juliet's famous ending was really just her beginning? What if she decided to choose her own fate? The hilarious new musical follows Juliet's sensational journey of self-discovery and second chances, told through some of the most glittering pop anthems of the last three decades. & Juliet soars with the music and lyrics of Max Martin, including such worldwide favorites as "...Baby One More Time," "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Everybody," "Love Me Like You Do," "Can't Feel My Face," and more, all newly arranged for the stage by Tony® and GRAMMY® Award-winning musical supervisor/orchestrator/producer Bill Sherman (Hamilton, In The Heights) and with musical direction by GRAMMY® Award winning producer/composer/multi-instrumentalist Dominic Fallacaro.

& Juliet, produced by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson and Martin Dodd, opened this Wednesday at London's Shaftesbury Theatre to great acclaim - including a 5-star review from The Sun who declared "with a soundtrack this good, no other West End production can compete," and where it has been receiving nightly standing ovations from audiences since performances began at the beginning of the month.

A timely and timeless tale of one independent young woman, & Juliet is a riotous comic blast of fun and glorious pop music that proves when it comes to love, there's always life after Romeo. Brought to life by an award-winning creative team in an explosive fusion of styles, & Juliet stars Miriam-Teak Lee (Hamilton, On The Town) as Juliet alongside a host of performers who have headlined some of the most celebrated shows of recent years, including two-time Olivier Award winner David Bedella (Jerry Springer: The Musical, In The Heights), Cassidy Janson (Chess, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical); Oliver Tompsett (Kinky Boots, Wicked); Arun Blair-Mangat (Angels in America); Melanie La Barrie (Wicked, Matilda); Jordan Luke Gage (Bat Out of Hell), and Tim Mahendran (Spring Awakening). & Juliet is directed by Luke Sheppard (In The Heights) with a book by David West Read (Schitt's Creek), electrifying choreography from Jennifer Weber (The Hip Hop Nutcracker), stunning set design from Soutra Gilmour, costume design by Paloma Young, video/projection design by Andrzej Goulding, sound design by Gareth Owen, and lighting design by Howard Hudson.

Second only to John Lennon and Paul McCartney for the most-ever #1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, Max Martin is the groundbreaking songwriter and producer of some of the biggest pop anthems of the last three decades - recorded by artists including Backstreet Boys, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Katy Perry and Ariana Grande. & Juliet marks the first musical production from Max, who serves not just as musical collaborator with his extensive catalogue, but as producer overseeing all aspects of the development. He is the winner of five GRAMMY® Awards (including 2015's "Producer of the Year, Non-Classical"), an 11x ASCAP Pop Music Awards "Songwriter of the Year," an Academy Award and Golden Globe Award nominee, and 2017 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee.

"& Juliet (Original London Cast Recording)" continues Atlantic Records' recent string of landmark Original Cast Recordings, including 2015's GRAMMY® Award-winning, chart-topping milestone, "Hamilton (Original Broadway Cast Recording)" - currently the best-selling cast album of all time with 5x platinum certification - and 2017's "Dear Evan Hansen (Original Broadway Cast Recording)," along with "Hamilton," one of only seven cast albums to reach the top 20 of the Billboard 200 in the last 50 years.

& JULIET (ORIGINAL LONDON CAST RECORDING)" TRACKLISTING

1. Larger Than Life

Oliver Tompsett, Original London Cast of & Juliet

2. I Want It That Way

Cassidy Janson, Oliver Tompsett, Original London Cast of & Juliet

3. ...Baby One More Time

Miriam-Teak Lee

4. Show Me The Meaning of Being Lonely

Kirstie Skivington, Grace Mouat, Danielle Fiamanya, Cassidy Janson, Oliver Tompsett, Jocasta Almgill, Ivan de Freitas, Miriam-Teak Lee, Original London Cast of & Juliet

5. Domino

Cassidy Janson, Miriam-Teak Lee, Arun Blair-Mangat, Melanie La Barrie

6. Show Me Love

Miriam-Teak Lee, Cassidy Janson, Arun Blair-Mangat, Melanie La Barrie, Original London Cast of & Juliet

7. Blow

Miriam-Teak Lee, Cassidy Janson, Melanie La Barrie, Arun Blair-Mangat, Ivan de Freitas, Original London Cast of & Juliet

8. I'm Not A Girl, Not Yet A Woman

Arun Blair-Mangat, Miriam-Teak Lee

9. Overprotected

Tim Mahendran, Miriam-Teak Lee

10. Confident

Miriam-Teak Lee, Tim Mahendran, Melanie La Barrie, Original London Cast of & Juliet

11. Teenage Dream / Break Free

David Bedella, Melanie La Barrie

12. Oops!...I Did It Again

Miriam-Teak Lee, Melanie La Barrie

13. I Kissed A Girl

Tim Mahendran, Arun Blair-Mangat, Original London Cast of & Juliet

14. It's My Life

Jordan Luke Gage, Oliver Tompsett, Miriam-Teak Lee, Cassidy Janson, Original London Cast of & Juliet

15. Love Me Like You Do

Jordan Luke Gage

16. Since U Been Gone

Miriam-Teak Lee, Original London Cast of & Juliet

17. Whataya Want From Me

Tim Mahendran, Arun Blair-Mangat

18. One More Try

Miriam-Teak Lee, Jordan Luke Gage, Original London Cast of & Juliet

19. Problem / Can't Feel My Face

Miriam-Teak Lee, Jordan Luke Gage, Original London Cast of & Juliet

20. That's The Way It Is

Cassidy Janson, Miriam-Teak Lee

21. Everybody

Tim Mahendran, Oliver Tompsett, David Bedella, Arun Blair-Mangat, Jordan Luke Gage, Original London Cast of & Juliet

22. As Long As You Love Me

Tim Mahendran

23. It's Gonna Be Me

Tim Mahendran, Arun Blair-Mangat

24. Shape Of My Heart

David Bedella, Tim Mahendran, Arun Blair-Mangat

25. Stronger

Miriam-Teak Lee

26. F**kin' Perfect (Explicit)

Melanie La Barrie, Original London Cast of & Juliet

27. Roar

Miriam-Teak Lee, Original London Cast of & Juliet

28. I Want It That Way (Reprise)

Oliver Tompsett, Cassidy Janson, Miriam-Teak Lee, Jordan Luke Gage, Original London Cast of & Juliet

29. Can't Stop The Feeling!

Oliver Tompsett, Original London Cast of & Juliet

30. One More Try

Jessie J





