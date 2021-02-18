Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Teatro Colon Presents a Free Centenary Park Concert

The program will be composed of works by Astor Piazzolla and Antonio Vivaldi.

Feb. 18, 2021  
Teatro Colon Presents a Free Centenary Park Concert

This Thursday, February 18 at 20 p.m. the Buenos Aires Philharmonic Orchestra will be presented under the musical direction of Darío Dominguez Xodo, as a guest. The program will be composed of works by Astor Piazzolla and Antonio Vivaldi.

Admission will be free, through pre-order and retirement. Localities will only be extended online for sanitary reasons, and will be available for free at bit.ly/EntradasConciertoVerano. One locality will be delivered per person and it is imperative to complete the data of the person attending the concert. They are non-transferable. Localities are not numbered and locations will be occupied first come first serve.

Amphitheatre door opener will be at 19.30 p.m. Along with entry, ID will be requested from each of the persons on the entrance and only those who have previously obtained their online entry will be allowed to enter. No tickets will be delivered on function day. Use of a mask before and during the event is mandatory. Temperature will be taken and attendees will be sanitized at the time of entry to the yard. Temperature taking is an entrance condition and if the measurement is 37,5 degrees or higher, the person will not be able to access the concert even if they possess their entry in order.

Learn more at bit.ly/ConciertoVerano.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jonah Platt
Jonah Platt
Nico DeJesus
Nico DeJesus
JJ Niemann
JJ Niemann

Related Articles View More Argentina Stories
Columbus Theatre Art Institute Presents CICLO DE PRESENTACIONES Photo

Columbus Theatre Art Institute Presents CICLO DE PRESENTACIONES

Teatro Colon Presents ISATC - Ciclo de Presentaciones Gratuitas Photo

Teatro Colon Presents ISATC - Ciclo de Presentaciones Gratuitas

Argentina Selects THE SLEEPWALKERS As Its Candidate In The International Feature Competiti Photo

Argentina Selects THE SLEEPWALKERS As Its Candidate In The International Feature Competition At The 93rd Academy Awards

Convocatoria Premio Estímulo A La Creación Y Producción De Artes Esc& Photo

Convocatoria Premio Estímulo A La Creación Y Producción De Artes Escénicas CTBA + BANCO CIUDAD


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Brazilian Ballerina Born Without Arms Takes the Internet by Storm
  • VIDEO: Theatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro's Ayran Nicodemo Performs Bach's Sonata 1 in Sol Minor
  • Clarah Passos Integra O Elenco Da Websérie PONTO FRACO
  • Introducing BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!