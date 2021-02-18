Teatro Colon Presents a Free Centenary Park Concert

This Thursday, February 18 at 20 p.m. the Buenos Aires Philharmonic Orchestra will be presented under the musical direction of Darío Dominguez Xodo, as a guest. The program will be composed of works by Astor Piazzolla and Antonio Vivaldi.

Admission will be free, through pre-order and retirement. Localities will only be extended online for sanitary reasons, and will be available for free at bit.ly/EntradasConciertoVerano. One locality will be delivered per person and it is imperative to complete the data of the person attending the concert. They are non-transferable. Localities are not numbered and locations will be occupied first come first serve.

Amphitheatre door opener will be at 19.30 p.m. Along with entry, ID will be requested from each of the persons on the entrance and only those who have previously obtained their online entry will be allowed to enter. No tickets will be delivered on function day. Use of a mask before and during the event is mandatory. Temperature will be taken and attendees will be sanitized at the time of entry to the yard. Temperature taking is an entrance condition and if the measurement is 37,5 degrees or higher, the person will not be able to access the concert even if they possess their entry in order.

Learn more at bit.ly/ConciertoVerano.