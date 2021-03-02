Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Teatro Colón Celebrates Astor Piazzolla's 100th Birthday

Columbus Theatre, Buenos Aires Philharmonic Orchestra, Bariloche Camerata, and more will participate.

Mar. 2, 2021  
From March 5 to 20, the Columbus Theatre reopens its doors to start the year celebrating the centenary of Astor Piazzolla's birth. The stable orchestra of the Columbus Theatre, Buenos Aires Philharmonic Orchestra, Bariloche Camerata, Astor Piazzolla Quintet, Emilio Balcarce Tango School Orchestra and Escalandrum Electrical Project, among others, will participate in this musical celebration.

Piazzolla 100 years at the Columbus Teatro will offer duties with paid entry and others with free entry. In both cases, localities will be available online only through https://teatrocolon.org.ar/

Abone in 3 and 6 installments without interest with cards issued by American Express Argentina S.A.

Learn more at https://teatrocolon.org.ar/.


