Orquesta Estable Will Perform Concierto 2 at Teatro Colon This Weekend

The concert features soprano Jaquelina Livieri and mezzo soprano Florencia Machado.

May. 3, 2021  

Orquesta Estable: Concierto 2 will be performed at Teatro Colon on May 9, 2021.

The Permanent Orchestra of the Teatro Colón is one of the oldest symphonic groups in Argentina. It was created in 1925 by the City Hall of Buenos Aires -together with the Permanent Ballet and Choir- responding to the theatre's need to have its instrumental group for the musical interpretation of the operas and ballets of the programming.

In its first activities as a stable company, in 1928, the Permanent Orchestra was conducted by Tullio Serafin. From 1936 to 1949, it was conducted by the Austrian Erich Kleiber, who made axis in the German repertoire and the music of Richard Wagner, besides being responsable for shaping the group's high quality level. He conducted the premieres of Joan of Arc at the bonfire of Arthur Honegger in 1947 and The Woman without Shadow by Richard Strauss in 1949.

Performers:

Musical Director - Martín Jorge
Soprano - Jaquelina Livieri
Mezzo Soprano - Florencia Machado

Programme:

G. B. Pergolesi
Stabat Mater

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://teatrocolon.org.ar/es/temporada-2021/orquesta-estable/produccion/orquesta-estable-concierto-2.


