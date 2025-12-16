Eugenia Forteza To Present Free Performance Of CON FUOCO at Salón Dorado of the Casa de la Cultura

🎭 NEW! Argentina Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Argentina & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Franco-Argentine mezzo-soprano Eugenia Forteza will return to her hometown for a special one-night-only concert event "CON FUOCO". Joined by the celebrated Argentine pianist Eduviges Picone, the recital will take place on Thursday, December 18, at the Salón Dorado of the Casa de la Cultura.

"CON FUOCO" promises an evening of high intensity, bridging the worlds of lyrical opera, the passion of Latin music, and the emotional storytelling of musical theater. This concert marks a significant homecoming for Forteza after performing on international stages and developing her career abroad.

Together with Eduviges Picone, whose piano mastery is well-known within the argentine public, the duo will explore a diverse sonic landscape where different cultures coexist. The program is designed as a musical journey through operatic, Latin, and North American traditions, bringing distinct stories to life through Forteza's powerful voice.

A Cross-Cultural Repertoire The evening's program features an eclectic and demanding setlist that highlights the versatility of both artists.