KASSANDRA Comes to Teatro Colon

Pilar Lannopollo is a multifaceted Argentinian artist with unstoppable success in the world of dance, production, and music. As the lead dancer in Brick House, New York's premier hip-hop crew, she stands alongside legends in the industry. Her journey began with a standout audition in Times Square, where she not only secured a spot as a lead dancer but also impressed Kelly Peters, the founder of Brick House, known for his pioneering contributions to hip-hop culture.