Candlelight: The Four Seasons of Vivaldi comes to Buenos Aires in August. The performance is set for Friday, August 1, 2025.

Experience Antonio Vivaldi’s iconic Four Seasons in a mesmerizing candlelit concert. Part of the internationally renowned Candlelight series, the performance transforms Vivaldi’s baroque masterpiece into an intimate, multisensory event. Performers—typically chamber ensembles—play under the warm glow of candles, heightening the emotional depth and creating an unforgettable ambiance.

Tickets are on sale now with prices starting around ARS 25,500 per person (approx. USD 70, depending on current exchange rate).

