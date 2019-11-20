BWW Review: HAY ALGUIEN QUE NOS ODIA at Teatro El Grito

BWW Review: HAY ALGUIEN QUE NOS ODIA at Teatro El GritoHay alguien que nos odia, is a story about a lesbian couple who move from Buenos Aires to Brazil and instead of becoming a great experience for them, it becomes a nightmare. The girls are not only victims of their cultural differences (one is Argentinian and the other one Brazilian), but also have to face being discriminated by their homophobic neighbors, situation that becomes harder and more scary each day.

It is a story that invites you to think about modern days and invites the audience to re think delicate issues that people face nowadays and the importance of acceptance. It invites you to think about the behavior of a violent unpunished society that ignores rights and attacks with no valid reason.

- How can somebody live with constant aggression?

- Should you just resist, or is it necessary to fight back?

- Can love beat hate?

These are some of the many questions that the audience will probably ask to themselves while watching the show.

The play was written in 2011 by Michelle Ferreira, brazilian actress, playwright, screenwriter and director. "I hope that within a hundred years, two hundred, or maybe five hundred years, this piece can be considered old-fashioned, a portrait of an era of intolerance that no longer exists. That is my wish for the future ". Michelle Ferreira.

TEXT: Michelle Ferreira

DIRECTOR: Patricio Witis

CAST: Estrela Straus y Marina Artigas



