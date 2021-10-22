The Plymouth Arts Center to Present CELTIC CHRISTMAS

The Plymouth Arts Center will present "Celtic Christmas" a live musical concert featuring the group Celtic Folk, Nov. 18-21, 27 & 28, 2021. This a wonderful way to start the holiday season with religious, traditional, and contemporary Christmas music. Celtic Folk is made up with the following vocalists and musicians: Tom Armstrong, Tom Clegg, Julie Henze, Neil Horneck, Kerrylynn Kraemer, Andrew Krueger, Barb Ramm, Bill Rathman, Roy Schwab, Rachel Stoyke, and Ramona Tritz.

Evening show dates are Thursday - Saturday, November 18 - 20, & 27, 2021 at 7:30pm. Matinee performances will be presented on Sunday, November 21 & 28, 2021 at 2:30pm. Tickets for PAC members are $13 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under tax included. Tickets for Non-members are $15 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under tax included. To purchase tickets please visit the Plymouth Arts Center, 520 East Mill Street, Downtown Plymouth, WI. Tuesday-Friday, 10am to 4pm, or call: 920-892-8409; email: info@plymoutharts.org. Tickets may also be conveniently ordered online at: www.plymoutharts.org. Visa and Mastercard are accepted.



The group Celtic Folk originated in 2013 at the Plymouth Arts Center under the direction of co-creators/directors, Kraemer and Clegg. Their first production was "Celtic Christmas" in 2013. The success of this show encouraged the directors to design additional shows: Celtic Christmas in 2014, 2017, 2019, and 2020; "Memories" in 2017; "History" in 2019; and "Sentimental Journey in Song" in 2021. Celtic Folk's "A Wee Bit Irish" concert will be held at the Plymouth Arts Center in March 17-20, 2022.

For more information or a full schedule of events, please visit the PAC at 520 E. Mill Street, downtown Plymouth, WI or the website: www.plymoutharts.org