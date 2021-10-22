Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Plymouth Arts Center to Present CELTIC CHRISTMAS

pixeltracker

Celtic Folk is made up with the following vocalists and musicians:  Tom Armstrong, Tom Clegg, Julie Henze, Neil Horneck, Kerrylynn Kraemer, Andrew Krueger, and more.

Oct. 22, 2021  
The Plymouth Arts Center to Present CELTIC CHRISTMAS

The Plymouth Arts Center will present "Celtic Christmas" a live musical concert featuring the group Celtic Folk, Nov. 18-21, 27 & 28, 2021. This a wonderful way to start the holiday season with religious, traditional, and contemporary Christmas music. Celtic Folk is made up with the following vocalists and musicians: Tom Armstrong, Tom Clegg, Julie Henze, Neil Horneck, Kerrylynn Kraemer, Andrew Krueger, Barb Ramm, Bill Rathman, Roy Schwab, Rachel Stoyke, and Ramona Tritz.

Evening show dates are Thursday - Saturday, November 18 - 20, & 27, 2021 at 7:30pm. Matinee performances will be presented on Sunday, November 21 & 28, 2021 at 2:30pm. Tickets for PAC members are $13 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under tax included. Tickets for Non-members are $15 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under tax included. To purchase tickets please visit the Plymouth Arts Center, 520 East Mill Street, Downtown Plymouth, WI. Tuesday-Friday, 10am to 4pm, or call: 920-892-8409; email: info@plymoutharts.org. Tickets may also be conveniently ordered online at: www.plymoutharts.org. Visa and Mastercard are accepted.


The group Celtic Folk originated in 2013 at the Plymouth Arts Center under the direction of co-creators/directors, Kraemer and Clegg. Their first production was "Celtic Christmas" in 2013. The success of this show encouraged the directors to design additional shows: Celtic Christmas in 2014, 2017, 2019, and 2020; "Memories" in 2017; "History" in 2019; and "Sentimental Journey in Song" in 2021. Celtic Folk's "A Wee Bit Irish" concert will be held at the Plymouth Arts Center in March 17-20, 2022.

For more information or a full schedule of events, please visit the PAC at 520 E. Mill Street, downtown Plymouth, WI or the website: www.plymoutharts.org


Related Articles View More Appleton, WI Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Wicked Defy Gravity Vertical Bar Necklace
Wicked Defy Gravity Vertical Bar Necklace
Hadestown Wait For Me Unisex Tee
Hadestown Wait For Me Unisex Tee
Hadestown World We Dream About Flask
Hadestown World We Dream About Flask

More Hot Stories For You

  • Esplanade Announces 19th Anniversary Lineup
  • WarnerMedia Opens New Regional Hub in Singapore
  • FOREVER YOUNG Will Be Performed at Sing'Theatre Next Month
  • THE PITCH is Now Streaming From Singapore Repertory Theatre, Pangdemonium and WILD RICE