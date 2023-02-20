The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center to Present THE 'HAPPY TOGETHER' TOUR in August

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced NiteLite Presents: The "Happy Together" Tour on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 with a line-up featuring returning favorites and new additions.

The year 2023 will mark the 14th year of the highly successful, hit-filled summer package, THE "HAPPY TOGETHER" TOUR. The touring sensation that has crisscrossed the nation delighting audiences for over a decade returns this summer with a show full of chart-topping hits from the '60s and '70s - an undeniable 61 Billboard Top 40 smashes. The Tour is once again joined by THE TURTLES, who also act as musical hosts for the evening. Along with THE TURTLES will be LITTLE ANTHONY, GARY PUCKETT & THE UNION GAP, THE VOGUES, CLASSICS IV and THE COWSILLS.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance in Thrivent Hall start at $49.50 and go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person or by phone at (920) 730-3760, or through Ticketmaster online. For current ticket office hours, visit foxcitiespac.com. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices, and performers are subject to change without notice.



ABOUT THE TURTLES

THE TURTLES are best known for their harmony-heavy California pop sound. With such hits as "Elenore," "She'd Rather Be With Me," "It Ain't Me Babe," "You Showed Me" and the title of the tour, "Happy Together," the band ruled the airwaves in the late '60s. Ron Dante joins the line-up to delight with his own mega-hits, "Sugar Sugar" and "Tracy."

ABOUT LITTLE ANTHONY

LITTLE ANTHONY has over 60 years in show business and over 50 Million records sold worldwide. Little Anthony's voice has not changed a bit and is considered one of the greatest voices of all time! Little Anthony was inducted into the 2009 class of The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Some of the most iconic songs ever written and Little Anthony performs include: "Goin' Out of My Head", "Hurts So Bad", "Tears on My Pillow", "I'm On The Outside (Looking In)" and "Shimmy, Shimmy, Ko-Ko-Bop".

ABOUT GARY PUCKETT & THE UNION GAP

GARY PUCKETT & THE UNION GAP are back on THE "HAPPY TOGETHER" TOUR. Gary's trademark voice will be belting out his hits one more time. Fans will affectionately remember "Young Girl," "Over You," "Woman, Woman," "This Girl Is A Woman Now," "Lady Willpower" and "Don't Give In To Him" and more.

ABOUT THE VOGUES

THE VOGUES, are also known for their harmony-driven soaring pop sound. THE VOGUES had numerous Top 10 hits with singles such as "Five O'Clock World", "You're The One," "My Special Angel" and "Turn Around Look At Me," among others.

ABOUT THE CLASSICS IV

THE CLASSICS IV with their southern soft rock sound, are one of the most popular and influential pop groups of the 60s and 70s. They achieved phenomenal success with multiplatinum hits "Spooky," "Stormy," "Traces," and "Everyday With You Girl."

ABOUT THE COWSILLS

Rounding out the bill are THE COWSILLS, the harmonious singing family (two brothers and a sister) that inspired the smash '60s hit television show, THE PATRIDGE FAMILY. They are sure to delight with their best-known songs, "Hair," "Indian Lake," "The Rain The Park & Other Things (I Love The Flower Girl)" and more.

ABOUT THE FOX CITIES PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts and multicultural education organization located in downtown Appleton, provides a premier venue for live performing arts. Since 2002, the Center has proudly served as a multicultural gathering place for the community to engage in educational opportunities while enhancing a greater understanding and appreciation of life through the live performing arts. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center - Where the Arts Come Alive!