The Fox Cities P.A.C. Announces New Members To Senior Leadership Team

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will welcome Doug Tiede and Sherry Rougeux to its Senior Leadership Team.

Beginning his new role at the Fox Cities P.A.C. as Chief Audience Development Officer on Monday, April 3, Doug Tiede comes from Minnesota but is familiar with the Fox Cities as he grew up in Northeast Wisconsin. Being familiar with the area, he recalls when the Center opened its doors in November 2002 and attending performances as a student. "I am excited to return home to Northeast Wisconsin where I can be closer to family while working to bring a variety of live performing arts experiences to the area," Doug said.

Doug moved to the Twin Cities to attend the University of Minnesota where he majored in theater. His passion for the arts continued as he worked for the theater department and later for the History Theatre in St. Paul, Minnesota. While employed at the History Theatre, Doug held various roles in several departments including front of house, volunteer management and the development office.

Eventually leaving the History Theatre, Doug found employment at the Minnesota Zoo Foundation in Apple Valley, Minnesota. Starting as the zoo's Special Events Manager, Doug was in charge of donor events and the annual gala. Doug later held the newly created position of major gifts manager and helped support the launch of the Minnesota Zoo's capital campaign to renovate their defunct monorail track into an elevated walkway circling the zoo.

Doug returned to the History Theatre in late 2019, helping lead the theatre's fundraising efforts during a very difficult time for everyone and for the live performing arts. "Making the arts accessible to everyone so they can enjoy it in a way that's comfortable to them is really important," Doug shared. "The arts help connect us with others and create empathy and understanding. I look forward to bringing my own skills and experience to the team while learning and developing new skills."

Having a long history with the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and now transitioning to the newly designed role of Senior Manager of Business Engagement, Sherry Rougeux oversees partnerships with local businesses and organizations. Sherry celebrated 21 years with the Center in January 2023. "I was one of the first people hired to work at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, starting on January 25, 2002 and have been lucky enough to have seen the progression and excitement of this new addition to the Fox Cities from the ground up," Sherry shared.

Beginning as the Group Sales Coordinator and later transitioning into Group Sales Manager/Sales Manager, Sherry oversaw sales initiatives and objectives for the Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America - Fox Cities Series, Boldt Arts Alive! and Amcor Education Series and actively marketed the Entrance 21 Luxury Suite and meeting spaces.

In her current role which offers opportunities to build upon working relationships, Sherry showcases all that the Center has to offer and engages with clients on more of a philanthropical level to demonstrate how the Fox Cities P.A.C. is supported 100% by the community it serves as a nonprofit organization. "Many still do not know we rely on the contributions of individuals and businesses to provide the experiences we do, to be the leading multicultural gathering place for the community through the delivery of our mission," Sherry remarked. "This is the passion and pride that I hope to convey so future generations can continue to enjoy for years to come."



The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts and cultural education organization located in downtown Appleton, provides a premier venue for live performing arts. Since 2002, the Center has proudly served as a multicultural gathering place for the community to engage in educational opportunities while enhancing a greater understanding and appreciation of life through the live performing arts. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center - Where the Arts Come Alive!