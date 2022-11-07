THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Announced At The Weidner March 30; Tickets Go On-Sale Friday, November 11
The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel.
The internationally-acclaimed hit theater show The Simon & Garfunkel Story will criss-cross the U.S. to more than 50 cities including GREEN BAY on MARCH 30 at THE WEIDNER.
The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry, to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the '60s, and to their dramatic split in 1970. The show culminates with the pair's famous "The Concert in Central Park" reunion in 1981 which had more than half a million fans in attendance. Visit www.thesimonandgarfunkelstory.com for tour dates and to purchase tickets.
Tickets go on sale Friday, November 11 at 10:00 am through Ticket Star at WeidnerCenter.com, TicketStarOnline.com or by calling Ticket Star at 800.895.0071.
The show uses state-of-the-art video projection, photos and original film footage. It also features a full live band performing all of their hits, including "Mrs. Robinson," "Cecilia," "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "Homeward Bound" and many more.
With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel's perfect harmonies and songs that poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they won 10 Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, the Brit Awards honored their "Bridge Over Troubled Water" album with Best International Album. In 2003, Simon & Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the following year saw their "Sound of Silence" awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.
Information about The Simon & Garfunkel Story and tickets can be found at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2208008®id=117&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.thesimonandgarfunkelstory.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid theatergoer in Appleton? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
Industry Classifieds
More Hot Stories For You
November 4, 2022
Vanguard Productions, presents their inaugural production, a concert version of All is Calm the Christmas Truce of 1914 by Peter Rothstein with vocal arrangements by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takach.
Shoshana Resnikoff Appointed Curator Of 20th And 21st Century Design At Milwaukee Art Museum
October 26, 2022
The Milwaukee Art Museum has announced that it has appointed Shoshana Resnikoff as its Demmer Curator of 20th and 21st Century Design. With more than a decade of curatorial experience, Resnikoff comes to the Museum after five years as curator for the Wolfsonian-FIU, where she currently works with collections of 19th and 20th century European and American design and decorative arts. Resnikoff will assume the role of Demmer Curator beginning January 9, 2023.
Carey Sharpe Presents BLOOD/LOVE, An Original Vampire Rock Popera Experience Featuring Dru DeCaro at the Howard October 27-28
October 19, 2022
Delivering the ultimate modern musical experience, GRAMMY Award-winning songwriter, producer, artist, performer, and guitarist Dru DeCaro [Machine Gun Kelly, Miguel, Khalid] and writer/producer Carey Sharpe proudly present the opening of their “rock popera” Blood/Love at the historic Howard Theater in Oshkosh, WI for two nights only October 27-28.
DAVID SPADE - CATCH ME INSIDE Tour Date Announced At Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
October 18, 2022
The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced Outback Presents: David Spade - Catch Me Inside on Friday, January 13, 2023.
MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS to Launch 26-City National Tour
October 14, 2022
The heartwarming holiday musical, Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, will launch a 26-city national tour beginning Saturday, November 12, 2022 in Oklahoma City, OK.