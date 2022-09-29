THE FOUR PHANTOMS To Premiere New Show At The Grand Oshkosh During The 2022-2023 Season

Four legendary performers, all who have portrayed the leading role in Andrew Lloyd Weber's Phantom of the Opera return to Wisconsin October 27-29 at The Grand Oshkosh including a Gala World Premiere on October 29.

This performance run will be the only time The Four Phantoms In Concert will be in Wisconsin during the 2022-2023 season.

October 27-28 will be the current touring show, which was last performed at The Grand Oshkosh in 2019, featuring solo and group numbers celebrating the iconic music of Broadway and more. The weekend will conclude with the Gala World Premiere on October 29 at 8:00 p.m. featuring a two-act performance with 20 minutes of new material.

The Four Phantoms features an extraordinary quar¬tet of performers, including Brent Barrett, John Cudia, Franc D'Ambrosio, and Ciarán Sheehan under the music supervision of two-time Grammy Award-winner David Caddick and music direction of Ryan Shirar.

"I remember the first time walking onto the Grand stage with Joe Ferlo," said Four Phantoms In Concert founding member Franc D'Ambrosio. "I was in Oshkosh to perform my solo show for the first time at the Grand. As I walked onto the stage, I immediately realized what a treasure this theater is and called our producer while standing on stage with Joe Ferlo about bringing the Four Phantoms to perform."

Affectionately known as the "Iron Man of the Mask", D'Ambrosio held the title of "The World's Longest-Running Phantom" for more than a decade after bringing over five million theatregoers to their feet in a six-and-a-half-year run.

"Franc's call was a surprise to say the least," said Four Phantoms In Concert Producer Lee Tofanelli. "As the show was built for venues of 2,000-3,000 seats, it would turn out to be quite an endeavor to scale the show for 600 seats without losing any of the lighting and sound elements. But with total cooperation from Joe and his staff, and support from the Grand's Board, 18-months later the Four Phantoms performed at the Grand for three sold out shows. Now, four years later into a yearly three-night residency, we will be unveiling our new show for the first time."

For more information, visit TheGrandOshkosh.org or contact The Grand Oshkosh Box Office located at 100 High Ave. Oshkosh, WI 54901. The Box Office is open Monday-Friday 11:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. and can be reached via phone at 920-424-2350.