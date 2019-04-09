THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) Comes to Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Tonight!

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare (ABRIDGED) will be playing at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton on April 9, 2019.

All 37 Plays in 97 Minutes! The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised] is an irreverent, fast-paced romp through the Bard's plays. Join these madcap men in tights as they weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare's comedies, histories and tragedies in one wild and memorable ride that leaves audiences breathless and helpless with laughter.



In the spirit of Shakespeare himself, RSC shows contain some occasional bawdy language and mild innuendo. All children (and adults) are different, so we've chosen to rate our shows PG-13: Pretty Good If You're Thirteen.

For tickets and more information, please visit http://foxcitiespac.com/events-tickets/tickets/events/the-complete-works-of-william-shakespeare-(abridge





Related Articles Shows View More Appleton, WI Stories

More Hot Stories For You