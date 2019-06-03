SHE LOVES ME to Play at Attic Chamber Theatre July 2019

Why not try She Loves Me playing at the Attic Chamber Theatre July 17 - 26?

An intimate and touching show, featuring music by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick (Fiddler on the Roof) and book by Joe Masteroff (Cabaret), She Loves Me was nominated for five Tony Awards in 1964. The 1993 Broadway revival won the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical and the 1994 Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. Considered by many to be the most charming musical ever written, She Loves Me is a warm romantic comedy with an endearing innocence and a touch of old world elegance.

Set in a 1930s European perfumery, we meet shop clerks, Amalia and Georg, who, more often than not, don't see eye to eye. After both respond to a "lonely hearts advertisement" in the newspaper, they now live for the love letters that they exchange, but the identity of their admirers remains unknown. Join Amalia and Georg to discover the identity of their true loves... and of all the twists and turns along the way!

Directed by Berray Billington, the cast of She Loves Me features: Logan Hash as "Arpad Laszlo," Bob Ernst as "Ladislav Sipos," Katie Castel as "Ilona Ritter," Cade Wilson as "Steven Kodaly," Matt Kiersek as "Georg Nowack," Dick Furniss as "Mr. Maraczek," Marie Elena Dalzell as "Amalia Balash," Paul Vanden Boogard as "Head Waiter/Ensemble," and Kelly Reisterer, Jenn Leahy, Jessica Bittner, Klaire Kulas, Justin Torazala, Jonah Blohowiak, and Spencer Hornung as "Couples and Costumers."

