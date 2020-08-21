Northern Sky Theater Presents MANCHESKI PLAYLIST and WHEN LIFE GIVES YA CLEMONS Virtual Events

Billed as the company's "Double Doug Dare" events, the dual-concert fun begins on Saturday, August 29 at 7 p.m.

Northern Sky Theater will kick off the autumn with two more offerings in its virtual season: two live concerts, broadcast online on two consecutive weeks, featuring two of their beloved company members. It just so happens that both of these company members are named Doug.

Billed as the company's "Double Doug Dare" events, the dual-concert fun begins on Saturday, August 29 at 7 p.m. with "When Life Gives Ya cLemons," a live interactive cabaret performance by Doug Clemons, and continues Friday, September 4 at 7 p.m. with a live concert of songs curated and co-hosted by Doug Mancheski. Both events will be broadcast live via Zoom.

In "When Life Gives Ya cLemons," Northern Sky actor and singer Doug Clemons will present a high-energy, fun cabaret broadcast from the patio of the Gould Theater. "cLemons" will feature selections from Northern Sky shows, classic Broadway musicals, and the great American songbook. Clemons has performed on the Northern Sky stage in "Dairy Heirs," "Boxcar," and "Windjammers" and was also the most recent incarnation of D.N.R. Doug (of course) in "Muskie Love." This particular Doug also has a diverse background in cabaret, musical theater, opera, aerobics, and artisan cheese. He will be joined by composer, music director, and all-around showman Colin Welford, a veteran of many national and international Broadway musical tours, as well as the composer of Northern Sky's "Strings Attached."

Doug Mancheski has been a staple on the Northern Sky stage for 23 seasons. His most famous roles include Dirty Bob in "Lumberjacks in Love" and Marvin in "Guys On Ice." Beloved by fans both young and old, this Doug even has his own fan club. But what are his favorite musical moments from those 23 years on stage? Audiences will find out through the "Mancheski Playlist" event when company members from near and far unite in the virtual world to perform a set of songs hand-picked by Doug. The event will also feature anecdotes about each song selection plus stories from on and off the stage - and even a performance by Doug Mancheski himself.

"These two offerings might be our most exciting virtual season events to date," stated Associate Artistic Director Molly Rhode. "We are thrilled to give our audiences a chance to reunite virtually with two of our most beloved company members. We Double Doug Dare them to join us for both of them!"

"That's really the silver lining to our Virtual Season," stated Director of Development, Holly Feldman. "Even though we can't be together in person, we have folks joining us for these events from as far away as California and in some cases even the U.K. We can't wait for both of the Dougs' events."

"When Life Gives Ya cLemons" and "Mancheski Playlist" are just the latest installments in Northern Sky's robust virtual season, which so far has included "Songs of Hope," "Trunk Songs," "Mary's Playlist," and "The Jeff & Katie Show."

In gratitude for a donation of $30 or more per event, donors will receive a private video link as a premium for their gift. The link will be available on the premiere dates and can be viewed anytime after those dates as well. Those interested should visit www.northernskytheater.com to register.

