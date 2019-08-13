Northern Sky Announces Grand Opening Of The Creative Center And Barbara & Spencer Gould Theater

Northern Sky Theater announces the Grand Opening of its Creative Center and their newest show, Dad's Season Tickets, set to premiere in the Barbara and Spencer Gould Theater this fall.

The Gould Theater, a first of its kind in Northern Door County, will be a professionally equipped, intimate 248-seat venue that will serve as an ideal home for the company's fall and winter shows. In addition, it will be used for rehearsals, readings, workshops and benefits.

In 2017, Northern Sky embarked on the public phase of its "Constellation Campaign". The company broke ground on their property on the corner of County Roads A and F in Fish Creek in May of 2018. Both the building and the fundraising campaign are in their final stages, with $350,000 left to raise of the nearly $8M campaign goal.

The company will celebrate the Grand Opening of the facility over Labor Day weekend. The public is invited to join in the celebration on Saturday, August 31st for either a matinee or evening performance of Dad's Season Tickets as well as a reception and sneak peek of the new facility. Tickets are on sale now at the company's website: www.northernskytheater.com.

"When folks join us at the Gould Theater, they'll experience a setting like no other," stated Artistic Director, Jeff Herbst. "Upon entering the building guests will be treated to a view of the surrounding woods from our lobby where they can purchase their tickets, buy a nice gift item, say hello to the friendly folks in the office, catch a glimpse of rehearsals, and greet the artists as they prepare for upcoming performances."

John Sawyer and Craig Coursin of Door County's Carlson Erickson Builders are the lead contractors on the project and have worked closely with building committee chair Tim Stone and the architectural firm of Strang, Inc.

"Part of the goal of this new space was to emmulate our summer home in Peninsula State Park," added Managing Director, Dave Maier. "The theater itself features 28-foot windows allowing our audience to feel like they are sitting amidst the trees with custom built shutters that can be easily closed or opened depending on the needs and setting of the performance."

The company has also scheduled several open house opportunities for the public this fall on the following dates: September 5th, 26th and October 14th.

Northern Sky's ongoing mission of creating original shows has given the company a unique identity with a history of over 50 world premieres. Over 40,000 people attend the theater annually, comprising a remarkably loyal following. The creative center will ensure that Northern Sky's mission will be sustainable well into the future.

Herbst sees the building project as a renewed commitment to the company's audience. "We have an incredible relationship with our loyal audience," he said. "We now have generations of families who have been coming to see the original work we create with them in mind. People who came as children are now bringing their own children and grandchildren. This is a legacy moment for so many of us who have been involved with this company since its beginnings. We all feel a deep responsibility to set the stage for the success and longevity of this theater that we've made our life's work and nurtured for all these years."

This creative center will allow the organization to continue and to expand on this legacy.

While Northern Sky will consolidate many of its operations under one roof, allowing for a year-round presence in this new facility, the company plans to continue to perform its summer season in Peninsula State Park.

Dad's Season Tickets, written by Matt Zembrowski, is a musical comedy celebrating family, folly and football. From the marketing description: "Which of Frank's three daughters will inherit his treasured season tickets? The Kosinski sisters employ every trick in the playbook. From kick off to the final Hail Mary, it's anyone's game. To reach the end zone, our home team must first relearn that family isn't everything; it's the only thing." Dad's Season Tickets is funded in part by a grant from the Green Bay Packers Foundation.

The company's fall season will be held indoors at Northern Sky's new Gould Theater at 9058 County Road A in Fish Creek from August 31st - October 26th. For tickets contact the Northern Sky box office via phone at (920) 854-6117 and online at www.NorthernSkyTheater.com.





