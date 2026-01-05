STAYIN' ALIVE Comes to the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

🎭 NEW! Appleton Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Appleton & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Stayin’ Alive comes to Fox Cities PAC this month. The performance is set for January 16, 2026 at 7:30pm at Thrivent Hall.

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center welcomes STAYIN’ ALIVE, the largest and most definitive production of its kind, offering big screen video clips, photos, and dazzling imagery.

They offer to their audiences the songs and sights of a full Bee Gees play list, singing blockbusters such as “Night Fever”, “Jive Talkin’”, “How Deep Is Your Love”, “You Should be Dancing”, “Nights on Broadway”, and “Stayin’ Alive”. In addition, they perform softer poetic ballads such as “I Started a Joke“, “Massachusetts“, “Fanny be Tender“, “Words“, and “To Love Somebody” among other great hits.