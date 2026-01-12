Winners Of 42nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Contests Revealed

🎭 NEW! Appleton Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Appleton & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC), along with We Energies, Milwaukee Public Schools, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, and Milwaukee Teachers' Education Association, revealed the student winners of the 42nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. art, speech, and writing contests. The winners will be celebrated at the 42nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration, presented by Bader Philanthropies, on Monday, January 19, at the Marcus Performing Arts Center.

This free event, coordinated by the MLK Steering Committee, will begin at 4:00 p.m. in Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall and highlight this year's youth contest winners as well as feature remarks from elected officials and performances from I Bei Bambini, the Messmer High School Gospel Choir, Banat Al-Huriyah, and Paj Hnub Hli dance group from the Hmong American Friendship Association. Immediately following the program, all are invited to the Paulette Y. Copeland Reception celebrating the winners in the Bradley Pavilion.

The event will also include a special presentation of the Rev. Joseph Ellwanger Social Justice Award to Andre Lee Ellis, a longtime community leader, artist, and youth advocate whose decades of service have strengthened Milwaukee through urban agriculture, cultural leadership, and community engagement. From empowering young people through agricultural education to building connections through the arts and neighborhood celebrations, Ellis's work reflects a deep and enduring commitment to social justice.

This year's theme, “True Peace,” was inspired by an article Dr. King submitted in November 1956 to Christian Century, a weekly religious magazine. It was published on February 6, 1957 in an issue dedicated to race relations. He wrote:

“True peace is not merely the absence of some negative force—tension, confusion or war; it is the presence of some positive force—justice, good will and brotherhood.”

“We are honored to continue hosting this long-standing tradition that brings our community together to celebrate Dr. King's legacy and elevate the voices and talents of Milwaukee's youth,” stated MPAC President & CEO Kevin Giglinto. “This celebration underscores our commitment to fostering equity, inclusion, and opportunity for the next generation through the arts.”

Since 1984, Milwaukee has proudly stood alongside Atlanta as one of the only cities in the country to host an annual celebration in honor of Dr. King's birthday. For over four decades, young people have been the heart of this celebration, interpreting Dr. King's timeless messages through art, speech, and writing contests.

This year's entries were submitted by students from Milwaukee and surrounding school districts. The complete list of this year's contest winners can be found below.

Additionally, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Educator of the Year Award will be presented to Natalie Hilgers, Middle School English Teacher at Salam School for her outstanding commitment to student growth and service in her community.

“This year's theme, ‘True Peace,' reminds us that peace is something we actively build through understanding and care for one another,” said Bridgett Gonzalez, Grants Director at Bader Philanthropies. “Bader Philanthropies is proud to support this celebration, which uplifts Milwaukee's young people and uses the arts as a powerful platform for students to express their voice and explore Dr. King's legacy.”

This event is free and open to the public. There are no tickets required to attend, and complimentary parking will be available in the MPAC Parking Structure.

Art Contest Winners

Grades K–2

1st Place: Emily Paez Nunez – Saint Lucas Lutheran School

2nd Place: Leylani Ugalde – Longfellow School

3rd Place: Amir Folad – Lowell International Elementary School

Grades 3–5

1st Place: Jose Garcia – Samuel Clemens School

2nd Place: Kenia Martinez Vargas – La Escuela Fratney

3rd Place: Yaretzi Santos Sixteco – Longfellow School

Grades 6–8

1st Place: Chriscyris Gil Midence – Wedgewood Park International School

2nd Place: Kimberly Hurtado Garcia – Wedgewood Park International School

3rd Place: Cristell Linaldi Vela – Wedgewood Park International School

Grades 9–12

1st Place: Glorianna Danowski – St. Thomas More High School

2nd Place: Haley Nagel – St. Thomas More High School

3rd Place: Lilly Evrard – St. Thomas More High School

Speech Contest Winners

Grades K–2

1st Place: Josie Evans – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School

2nd Place: Layla Walker – Eastbrook Academy

3rd Place: Montel Taylor – Samuel Clemens School

Grades 3–4

1st Place: Aalaila Simmons – Lowell International Elementary School

2nd Place: Leanna Mitchell – Samuel Clemens School

3rd Place: Mackenzie Peterson – Golda Meir School

Grades 5–6

1st Place: Stevie Smith – Eastbrook Academy

2nd Place: Demar Strong – Samuel Clemens School

3rd Place: Aiden Rios-Calaff – Doerfler School

Grades 7–8

1st Place: Titania McHenry – Fernwood Montessori School

2nd Place: Ruth Omoruyi – Eastbrook Academy

3rd Place: Renad Kabashi – Golda Meir School

Grades 9–10

1st Place: Dahlia Santiago – Golda Meir School

2nd Place: Nina Thao – Riverside University High School

3rd Place: Prince Mensah-Brown – Eastbrook Academy

Grades 11–12

1st Place: Ayden Thrash – Golda Meir School

2nd Place: Leah Serdynski – Wisconsin Connections Academy

3rd Place: Amani Abu – Eastbrook Academy

Writing Contest Winners

Grades K–1

Samuel Clemens School

Teachers: Myia Dowl and Aruna Halala-Vishudh

Students: Devyn Bady, Amorah Baines-Nugen, Jahani Bernal, Jennifer Cameron, Thailan Clark, Raelynn Henning, Mallary Hobbs-Robinson, Alayah Hurst, Jermill Jordan, Kay'Loni Martin, Lanyea Mccaa, Giovanni Ortiz, A'Riyah Robinson, Perrionna Stewart, Talaia Taylor, Kamiyah Trotter-Bell, Miya Watson

Grades 2–3

1st Place: Haileyana Molin – I.D.E.A.L. School

2nd Place: Audrey Robinson – Golda Meir School

3rd Place: Amelia Par – Lowell International Elementary School

Grades 4–5

1st Place: Mariana Mitchell – Samuel Clemens School

2nd Place: Kamrie Brown – Samuel Clemens School

3rd Place: Arvell Sewell – Samuel Clemens School

Grade 6

1st Place: Alyssa Rockett – Milwaukee Parkside School for the Arts

2nd Place: Khaydin Allen – Golda Meir School

3rd Place: Lailaa Jefferson – GreenTree Preparatory Academy

Grades 7–8

1st Place: Ruth Omoruyi – Eastbrook Academy

2nd Place: Reham Hamed – Salam School

3rd Place: Elliot Anderson – A.E. Burdick School

Grades 9–10

1st Place: Sabir Eisa – Salam School

2nd Place: Kamarion Jackson – Riverside University High School

3rd Place: Reem Mayo – Salam School

Grades 11–12

1st Place: Bonnie Wise – Golda Meir School

2nd Place: Carla Jones – Riverside University High School

3rd Place: Aarielle Redmond-McClennon – Riverside University High School