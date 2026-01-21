PAW PATROL LIVE! 'A MIGHTY ADVENTURE' To Come To The Weidner Center

🎭 NEW! Appleton Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Appleton & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group will present PAW Patrol Live! “A Mighty Adventure,” an all-new touring stage production inspired by the animated preschool series PAW Patrol. The live show continues the story following the events of Paramount Pictures’ feature film PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie.

The production is based on the top-rated animated series PAW Patrol, which airs on Nickelodeon and is produced by Spin Master Entertainment. The live show follows Chase, Marshall, Skye, and the rest of the PAW Patrol team after they save Adventure City using their Mighty Pup powers. As the pups prepare for a citywide celebration, they are challenged by a new threat from scientist Victoria Vance, whose invention disrupts the festivities and puts the city at risk.

Tickets for PAW Patrol Live! “A Mighty Adventure” will go on sale Friday, January 30 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets will be available online at WeidnerCenter.com, in person at the Weidner Ticket Office, or by phone at 920-465-2800.

The Weidner Ticket Office is located at The Weidner, 2420 Nicolet Drive, Green Bay, Wisconsin. Ticket office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

“A Mighty Adventure” marks the fourth touring PAW Patrol Live! production created by VStar Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon. Since the launch of the live stage franchise in 2016, PAW Patrol Live! productions have been seen by more than seven million audience members in over 50 countries.

Additional performance details will be announced by the venue.