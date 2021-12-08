Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Returns To Northern Sky's Gould Theater

pixeltracker Dec. 8, 2021  

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Returns To Northern Sky's Gould Theater

Northern Sky Theater will present annual holiday revue Home for the Holidays in their intimate Gould Theater December 27-31.

This year's (fully in person) concert will feature three longtime Northern Sky favorites: Doc Heide; Karen Mal; and Matt Zembrowski.

The remarkable chemistry among this trio--who have known each other personally for many years but never performed as a group before--will be on full display in Home for the Holidays, which features holiday humor as well as both traditional and original holiday songs.

"I have a number of new songs for the show, some that are funny--like one about why the Packers are called the Packers--and some that are pretty and optimistic--like one about the 14th-century saint Julian of Norwich," said Heide. "We're planning on some other originals by Karen and Matt, as well as a number of traditional holiday favorites. It's going to be a really lovely mix, I think."

Tickets can be purchased online at www.NorthernSkyTheater.com or via phone at (920) 854-6117. Office hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.


Related Articles View More Appleton, WI Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Ain't Too Proud Get Ready Mug
Ain't Too Proud Get Ready Mug
Mrs.Doubtfire Hello Lapel Pin
Mrs.Doubtfire Hello Lapel Pin
Jesus Christ Superstar Enamel Pin
Jesus Christ Superstar Enamel Pin

More Hot Stories For You

  • 'Influential Women in Jazz' Will Be Performed at Technopolis20 This Week
  • The Night Of The Ad Eaters Comes to the Rialto Theatre This Month
  • Folk Music Band Santouto and The Laila Choir to Present Traditional Music Concert
  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?