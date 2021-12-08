HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Returns To Northern Sky's Gould Theater

Northern Sky Theater will present annual holiday revue Home for the Holidays in their intimate Gould Theater December 27-31.

This year's (fully in person) concert will feature three longtime Northern Sky favorites: Doc Heide; Karen Mal; and Matt Zembrowski.

The remarkable chemistry among this trio--who have known each other personally for many years but never performed as a group before--will be on full display in Home for the Holidays, which features holiday humor as well as both traditional and original holiday songs.

"I have a number of new songs for the show, some that are funny--like one about why the Packers are called the Packers--and some that are pretty and optimistic--like one about the 14th-century saint Julian of Norwich," said Heide. "We're planning on some other originals by Karen and Matt, as well as a number of traditional holiday favorites. It's going to be a really lovely mix, I think."

Tickets can be purchased online at www.NorthernSkyTheater.com or via phone at (920) 854-6117. Office hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.