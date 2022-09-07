Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ALADDIN Tickets at Fox Cities PAC On Sale For December Dates

Single tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

Sep. 07, 2022 Â 

Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced the on sale date for Disney's Aladdin. The hit Broadway musical will perform at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center December 6-11, 2022 as part of the 2022-23 Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America - Fox Cities series. Single tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years, breaking 14 New Amsterdam Theatre house records. The North American tour is one of six replica productions currently playing around the world, including on Broadway, in Tokyo, the Netherlands, Mexico City and Germany. Worldwide, Aladdin has welcomed more than 14 million people.

Performances will be held in Thrivent Hall. The evening performances for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday will take place at 7:30 p.m., with the Sunday evening performance at 6:30 p.m. The matinees will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday and 1:00 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets can be purchased at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person, through Ticketmaster online, or by phone at (800) 982-2787. For current ticket office hours visit foxcitiespac.com/ticket-office. Groups of 10+ may reserve seats and purchase tickets before they go on sale to the general public by calling (920) 730-3786. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices, and performers are subject to change without notice.


