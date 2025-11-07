A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Comes to The Weidner For a Pay What You May Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The magic of live theatre should be accessible to all. The Weidner will welcome The Acting Company's national touring production of William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream to Green Bay on February 3, 2026 for a Pay What You May performance.

What's a Pay What You May performance? Pay what you may is a new ticketing model where guests get to decide their own ticket price. No hidden fees, and no judgement, it's drama without all the drama. Guests able to contribute more are helping keep programs like this possible (and accessible) to others.

Whether you're a life-long lover of Shakespeare or you're just curious to see what the fuss is all about, this is your invitation to see professional Shakespeare without any pressure or breaking the bank.

Our on-going mission at The Weidner is to eliminate barriers and build bridges to provide access to the arts in the Greater Green Bay Area. Access being the key word. As true as the benefits of the arts to a community may be, it also true that there are barriers to experiencing them. Cost is the biggest one and our new in-house Ticket Office is what makes Pay What You May possible.

For the first time in nearly 20 years, The Weidner has a fully operational in-house ticket office. What is bound to be a game-changing operation, The Weidner Ticket Office also sets a benchmark for what we can provide to Green Bay as an arts & culture institution.