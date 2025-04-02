2024-25 Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program Recognition Recipients Announced

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced the 2024-25 Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program recognition recipients.

Throughout the 2024-25 school year, more than 2,100 students from a record 34 local high schools in Northeast Wisconsin participated in the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program.

The Center Stage Program was launched in 2016 as an education initiative that celebrates and supports the achievements of high school musical theater while developing confidence, creativity and community among high school students throughout Northeast Wisconsin. Education opportunities are provided all season long for students and educators to learn and grow together in their craft.

This year's participating high schools are:

Appleton East

Ashwaubenon

Brillion

Chilton

De Pere

Denmark

Fox Valley Lutheran

Gibraltar

Green Bay East

Green Bay Southwest

Green Bay West

Hortonville

Howards Grove

Kaukauna

Little Chute

Luxemburg-Casco

Manitowoc Lincoln

Menasha

Mishicot

Neenah

New London

Notre Dame de la Baie Academy

Oshkosh North

Oshkosh West

Pulaski

Shawano Community

Sheboygan Falls

Southern Door

St. Francis Xavier

St. Mary Catholic

Two Rivers

Valders

Weyauwega-Fremont

Winnebago Lutheran Academy

A team of trained adjudicators attended the participating schools' musical productions and provided educational feedback. Scores for each production were tabulated, and applications were reviewed to determine the program recognition recipients. Participating schools and recognition recipients will be celebrated when the program culminates in a red carpet, Tony Awards-style showcase at the Center on May 17 at 7:30 p.m.

At the Center Stage Showcase, two nominees will be announced as the regional representatives to participate in The Jimmy Awards/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards Friday, June 13 through Tuesday, June 24 in New York City. The national program includes workshops and masterclasses with industry professionals and culminates with the 16th annual Jimmy Awards on Monday, June 23 at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway.

"This year of the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program has been another wonderful opportunity for high school students to build relationships and celebrate high school musical theater with their peers," said Chief Programming Officer Amy Gosz. "It was inspiring to witness the students supporting one another by attending and cheering each other on at their productions. It has also been moving to read the articles that Center Stage ambassadors have been writing about their peers and events, as well as to watch the students' diligent efforts to expand the encouraging music and theater community into their schools."

Tickets for the Center Stage Showcase are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person or by phone (920) 730-3760 or through the Fox Cities P.A.C. website or Ticketmaster online. Additional fees may apply.

The 2024-25 Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program

Community Engagement – Partner: Wipfli LLP

Brillion High School

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Spirit Recognition

De Pere High School

Honorable Mention in a Lead Role

Allyana Mikeal as Eurydice in Valders' production of Hadestown: Teen Edition

Grace Peters as Jane Porter in Fox Valley Lutheran's production of Tarzan

Isaac Moscinski as Jean Valjean in Appleton East's production of Les Misérables

Joelle Jefferson as Davey in Green Bay Southwest's production of Disney's Newsies

Julia Skinner as Ariel Moore in Oshkosh West's production of Footloose

Katie Naegele as Delilah McPhee in Two Rivers' production of Between the Lines

Maame-Kyema Asiamah as Ellie in Notre Dame's production of Freaky Friday

Sofia Collins as Drowsy Chaperone in Ashwaubenon's production of The Drowsy Chaperone

Tynan Conway as Uncle Fester in Denmark's production of The Addams Family

Vincent Kroes as Tinman in Menasha's production of The Wizard of Oz

Influential Theater Educator Nominees – Partner: Nicolet National Bank

Bethany Meyer, Director at Oshkosh West High School

Bonita Weydt, Music Director at Southern Door High School

Charlotte Deehr, Director at Chilton High School

Deanne Stokes, Director at Manitowoc Lincoln and Two Rivers High Schools

Files, Pit Orchestra Director at Southern Door High School

Jennifer Farrell, Director of the Engler Center at Chilton High School

Kevin Spindler, Director at New London High School

Lizbeth Thomas, Director at Gibraltar High School

Mary Hall, Director at Southern Door High School

Molly Suehs, Director at Weyauwega-Fremont High School

Shannon Meulbroek, Music Director at Two Rivers High School

Inspiration Through the Arts Scholarship – Partners: Johnson Financial Group and Star98

Amelia Chrudimsky, Notre Dame Academy

Mia McCartney, New London High School

Outstanding Achievement – Partner: Angelo & Jennifer Ninivaggi

Benedict Salmi Klotz, Gibraltar High School

Outstanding Ensemble

Fox Valley Lutheran High School and their production of Tarzan

Green Bay Southwest High School and their production of Disney's Newsies

New London High School and their production of Guys and Dolls

Notre Dame Academy and their production of Freaky Friday

Pulaski High School and their production of Once Upon a Mattress

Two Rivers High School and their production of Between the Lines

Outstanding Performance in a Lead Role

Caleb Johnson as Young Terk/Terk in Fox Valley Lutheran's production of Tarzan

Chloe Johanek as Grace McPhee in Two Rivers' production of Between the Lines

Everett Magnuson as Trunchbull in Weyauwega-Fremont's Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

Greta Nolte as Kala in Fox Valley Lutheran's production of Tarzan

Gwen Rybak as Princess Winnifred in Pulaski's production of Once Upon a Mattress

Isaac Schultz as Buddy in Brillion's production of Elf the Musical

Kaci Franzen as Regina George in Kaukauna's production of Mean Girls High School Version

Lily Lemery as Miss Adelaide in New London's production of Guys and Dolls

Mary Baumgardt as Miss Hannigan in De Pere's production of Annie

Mary McCurdy as Maria Rainer in St. Mary Catholic's production of The Sound of Music

Tito Fliehman as Scarecrow in Menasha's production of The Wizard of Oz

Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role

Caiya Klish as Grace Farrell in De Pere's production of Annie

Elizabeth Davis as Joy in St. Francis Xavier's production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella (Enchanted Edition)

Emma Murphy as Lavendar in Weyauwega-Fremont's Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

Ethan Pelch as Porter in Fox Valley Lutheran's production of Tarzan

Evy Pamenter as Carol Strong in Oshkosh North's production of Catch Me If You Can

Jack Clark as Max Detweiller in St. Mary Catholic's production of The Sound of Music

Jude Alrand as Mr. Snoring Man/Ezekiel Foster in Southern Door's Irving Berlin's White Christmas

Juliette Bergstrom as Liesel Von Trapp in St. Mary Catholic's production of The Sound of Music

Lillian Murray-Heller as Aunt Em/Glinda in Menasha's production of The Wizard of Oz

Tim Bienert as Kerchak in Fox Valley Lutheran's production of Tarzan

Outstanding Student Lighting Operator

Will Verhagen, Southern Door High School

Outstanding Student Pit Orchestra

Neenah High School

Pulaski High School

Valders High School

Outstanding Student Run Crew

Denmark High School

Kaukauna High School

Mishicot High School

Outstanding Student Sound Operator

Carter Elgin, Shawano Community High School

Outstanding Student Stage Manager

Mia McCartney, New London High School

COMMUNITY SUPPORT

The Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program is an education initiative of the Fox Cities P.A.C. with support from corporate partner Fox Communities Credit Union.

Additional partners in this program include Johnson Financial Group, Nicolet National Bank, Angelo and Jennifer Ninivaggi, Schneider Foundation, Star98, WFRV, and Wipfli LLP. Programs like the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program are also supported in part by contributions to the Center's Annual Partner Campaign.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL THEATRE AWARDS

The Jimmy Awards/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA) program impacts approximately 150,000 students who participate in 55 regional high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the program has been the catalyst for more than $6,000,000 in educational scholarships since its launch in 2009. Presented by The Broadway League Foundation, Inc., the NHSMTA invites two nominees from each local regional ceremony to New York City for a rigorous theatre intensive that includes coaching sessions, training, and rehearsals led by some of Broadway's most accomplished professionals. Nominees will spend ten days in New York City from Friday, June 13, 2025, through Tuesday, June 24, 2025, and their experience will culminate in an extraordinary talent showcase performed live in front of an audience on a Broadway stage. The sixteenth annual Jimmy Awards will take place on Monday, June 23, 2025, at the Minskoff Theatre. For more information, please visit www.JimmyAwards.com.

Comments