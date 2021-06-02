Studios, Galleries, and Boutiques Open for 2021 “Northern Moraine Spring Art Tour”

The Plymouth Arts Center is pleased to present its 7th Annual Northern Moraine Spring Art Tour, Friday and Saturday, June 4-5, 2021. Join us for this fantastic two-day self-guided tour of the greater Sheboygan County area artist's private studios, galleries, and boutiques. Spend a day or the weekend! It's a rare opportunity to meet artists in their studios, as some of the private studios are only open to the public during this once-a-year special event.

Admission is free courtesy of sponsors! Tour hours on Friday are 10am to 6pm and Saturday from 10am to 5pm. Be sure to visit all 16 venues where you'll have a chance to meet more than 40 artists who are painters, potters, furniture makers; fiber, wood, metal, jewelry, and leather artists, photographers and more.

There will be demos and door prizes, and the opportunity to purchase original, fine art directly from the artists who created it. Look for the colorful Spring Art Tour signs! The Plymouth Arts Center (Stop #1) is the presenting organization and will serve as the tour headquarters as well as hosting six artists in its greatroom.

The Spring Art Tour is sponsored by McKenzie Financial, Huberty, Bank First, and Cow Country Radio Station along with season sponsors: Sargento, Masters Gallery, the Sartori Company, and the Wisconsin Arts Board. The Plymouth Arts Center is located at 520 East Mill Street, in beautiful, historic, downtown Plymouth, WI, the "Cheese Capital of the World." More information and maps may be found on our website: www.plymoutharts.org, or call (920) 892-8409.

The Plymouth Arts Center initiated this premier event in 2015 to increase the visibility of the many fine artists working and living in the greater Sheboygan County area and to encourage an appreciation for the role that artists play in the vitality of our communities. Spring Art Tour guides may be found at all participating venues and throughout the greater area. Visitors may also request a copy by calling the Arts Center. The PAC website includes a full description of the event, maps, links to the artists' studios, and to area restaurants and lodging facilities. Begin the tour at Stop #1 (the PAC) to visit with the six participating art tour artists, view Gallery 110 North's "Alive in the Arts" Juried exhibit and the PAC Member's Gift Shop. Children's activities will be presented in the PAC outdoor plaza (weather permitting, or in the classroom) on Saturday June 5 from 10am to 2pm.