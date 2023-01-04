Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: Wayne Mitchell - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre, Inc.



Runners-Up: Trinity Colvon - SWEET CHEEKS - Sweet cheeks, Grace Fahrney - CHRISTMAS WITH LAURA INGALLS - TBA Theatre, Inc., Shane Mitchell - 13 TALES OF TERROR - TBA Theatre, Inc.

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Sari Phillips - ROCKY HORROR - Mad Myrna's



Runners-Up: Kristin Mumm - HELLO, DOLLY! - TBA Theatre, Ashlyn McCubrey - THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre, Megan Bladow - HELLO DOLLY - TBA Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Brigette Hofmann - HELLO, DOLLY! - TBA Theatre, Inc.



Runners-Up: Brigette Hofmann - IN THE HEIGHTS - Sobrosol, Megan Bladow Addis - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre, Inc., Anna Cometa - ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Megan Bladow - HELLO DOLLY! - TBA Theatre



Runners-Up: Warren Weinstein - ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theatre, Justin Stewart - THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre, David Block - IN THE HEIGHTS - SoBroSol

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Erin Mitchell - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre



Runners-Up: Thomas Pietsch - BANG! BANG! DEATH OF A DOORNAIL - Sparkles Porductions, Warren Weinstein - FIVE LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - Cyrano's Theater, Erin Mitchell - SILHOUETTES - TBA Theatre

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: HELLO DOLLY - TBA Theatre



Runners-Up: BANG! BANG! DEATH OF A DOORNAIL - Sparkles Productions, ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theatre, WOMEN OF ROCK - Anchorage Cabarets

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Dean Brady - ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theatre



Runners-Up: Damien Salvo - HOLLY DOLLY - TBA Theatre, Frank Hardy - SNOW COUNTRY CHRISTMAS/A CHRISTMAS CAROL/CHRISTMAS WITH LAURA INGALLS - TBA Theatre, Inc., Frank Hardy - GHASTLY ALICE - TBA Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Glenn Roose - HELLO, DOLLY! - TBA Theatre, Inc.



Runners-Up: Steven Alvarez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Sobrosol, Kyle Lindsey - ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theatre, Annika Merkel - THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre

Best Musical

Winner: ROCKY HORROR - Mad Myrna's



Runners-Up: HELLO DOLLY - TBA Theatre, ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theatre, IN THE HEIGHTS - Sobrosol

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: BANG! BANG! DEATH OF A DOORNAIL - Sparkles Productions



Runners-Up: GHASTLY ALICE - TBA Theatre, STARGIRL - Anchorage Community Theatre, THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Allison Haines - ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theatre



Runners-Up: Erin Mitchell - HELLO DOLLY - TBA Theatre, Logan Burt - ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theater, Chris Mendoza - IN THE HEIGHTS - Sobrosol

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Wayne Mitchell - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre



Runners-Up: Shayla Teague - BANG! BANG! DEATH OF A DOORNAIL - Sparkles Productions, Felcia Skye - BANG! BANG! DEATH OF A DOORNAIL - Sparkles Productions, Morgan Mitchell - FIVE LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - Cyrano's Theater

Best Play

Winner: BANG! BANG! DEATH OF A DOORNAIL - Sparkles Productions



Runners-Up: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre, FIVE LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - Cyrano's Theater, STARGIRL - Anchorage Community Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Rachel Androski - HELLO DOLLY - TBA Theatre



Runners-Up: Frank Bebey - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre, Brian Saylor - ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theatre, Joe King - THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Lucy Peckham - HELLO, DOLLY! - TBA Theatre, Inc.



Runners-Up: Seth Eggelston - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre, Seth Eggleston - SILHOUETTES - TBA Theatre, Tracy Simmons - GHASTLY ALICE - TBA Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Shaylyn Goard - HELLO DOLLY - TBA Theatre



Runners-Up: Zaide Manzano - IN THE HEIGHTS - Sobrosol, Wayne Mitchell - HELLO, DOLLY! - TBA Theatre, Kendra Arciniega - IN THE HEIGHTS - Sobrosol

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Alicia Knight - BANG! BANG! DEATH OF A DOORNAIL - Sparkles Productions



Runners-Up: Seth Eggleston - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre, Inc., Shane Mitchell - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre, Emma Weaver - STARGIRL - Anchorage Community Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: DEATH VALLEY'S HALLOWEEN HOEDOWN - TBA Theatre



Runners-Up: THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre, THE SEARCH FOR DELICIOUS - Alaska Theatre of Youth, SILHOUETTES - TBA Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: TBA Theatre



Runners-Up: Alaska Theatre of Youth Sobrosol