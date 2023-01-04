Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
TBA Theatre brings home 12 awards this season, including Favorite Local Theatre.
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be the first to know about the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Winner: Wayne Mitchell - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre, Inc.
Runners-Up: Trinity Colvon - SWEET CHEEKS - Sweet cheeks, Grace Fahrney - CHRISTMAS WITH LAURA INGALLS - TBA Theatre, Inc., Shane Mitchell - 13 TALES OF TERROR - TBA Theatre, Inc.
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Sari Phillips - ROCKY HORROR - Mad Myrna's
Runners-Up: Kristin Mumm - HELLO, DOLLY! - TBA Theatre, Ashlyn McCubrey - THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre, Megan Bladow - HELLO DOLLY - TBA Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Brigette Hofmann - HELLO, DOLLY! - TBA Theatre, Inc.
Runners-Up: Brigette Hofmann - IN THE HEIGHTS - Sobrosol, Megan Bladow Addis - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre, Inc., Anna Cometa - ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Winner: Megan Bladow - HELLO DOLLY! - TBA Theatre
Runners-Up: Warren Weinstein - ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theatre, Justin Stewart - THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre, David Block - IN THE HEIGHTS - SoBroSol
Best Direction Of A Play
Winner: Erin Mitchell - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre
Runners-Up: Thomas Pietsch - BANG! BANG! DEATH OF A DOORNAIL - Sparkles Porductions, Warren Weinstein - FIVE LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - Cyrano's Theater, Erin Mitchell - SILHOUETTES - TBA Theatre
Best Ensemble Performance
Winner: HELLO DOLLY - TBA Theatre
Runners-Up: BANG! BANG! DEATH OF A DOORNAIL - Sparkles Productions, ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theatre, WOMEN OF ROCK - Anchorage Cabarets
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Dean Brady - ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theatre
Runners-Up: Damien Salvo - HOLLY DOLLY - TBA Theatre, Frank Hardy - SNOW COUNTRY CHRISTMAS/A CHRISTMAS CAROL/CHRISTMAS WITH LAURA INGALLS - TBA Theatre, Inc., Frank Hardy - GHASTLY ALICE - TBA Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Winner: Glenn Roose - HELLO, DOLLY! - TBA Theatre, Inc.
Runners-Up: Steven Alvarez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Sobrosol, Kyle Lindsey - ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theatre, Annika Merkel - THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre
Best Musical
Winner: ROCKY HORROR - Mad Myrna's
Runners-Up: HELLO DOLLY - TBA Theatre, ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theatre, IN THE HEIGHTS - Sobrosol
Best New Play Or Musical
Winner: BANG! BANG! DEATH OF A DOORNAIL - Sparkles Productions
Runners-Up: GHASTLY ALICE - TBA Theatre, STARGIRL - Anchorage Community Theatre, THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Winner: Allison Haines - ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theatre
Runners-Up: Erin Mitchell - HELLO DOLLY - TBA Theatre, Logan Burt - ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theater, Chris Mendoza - IN THE HEIGHTS - Sobrosol
Best Performer In A Play
Winner: Wayne Mitchell - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre
Runners-Up: Shayla Teague - BANG! BANG! DEATH OF A DOORNAIL - Sparkles Productions, Felcia Skye - BANG! BANG! DEATH OF A DOORNAIL - Sparkles Productions, Morgan Mitchell - FIVE LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - Cyrano's Theater
Best Play
Winner: BANG! BANG! DEATH OF A DOORNAIL - Sparkles Productions
Runners-Up: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre, FIVE LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - Cyrano's Theater, STARGIRL - Anchorage Community Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Rachel Androski - HELLO DOLLY - TBA Theatre
Runners-Up: Frank Bebey - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre, Brian Saylor - ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theatre, Joe King - THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Lucy Peckham - HELLO, DOLLY! - TBA Theatre, Inc.
Runners-Up: Seth Eggelston - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre, Seth Eggleston - SILHOUETTES - TBA Theatre, Tracy Simmons - GHASTLY ALICE - TBA Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Winner: Shaylyn Goard - HELLO DOLLY - TBA Theatre
Runners-Up: Zaide Manzano - IN THE HEIGHTS - Sobrosol, Wayne Mitchell - HELLO, DOLLY! - TBA Theatre, Kendra Arciniega - IN THE HEIGHTS - Sobrosol
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Winner: Alicia Knight - BANG! BANG! DEATH OF A DOORNAIL - Sparkles Productions
Runners-Up: Seth Eggleston - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre, Inc., Shane Mitchell - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre, Emma Weaver - STARGIRL - Anchorage Community Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
Winner: DEATH VALLEY'S HALLOWEEN HOEDOWN - TBA Theatre
Runners-Up: THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre, THE SEARCH FOR DELICIOUS - Alaska Theatre of Youth, SILHOUETTES - TBA Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Winner: TBA Theatre
Runners-Up: Alaska Theatre of Youth Sobrosol