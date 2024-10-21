Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Waipuna comes to Alaska PAC next month. The performance is on November 1.

Like a mountain spring, Waipuna’s music ripples down into your heart and replenishes your spirit. Winner of an impressive 8 Na Hōkū Awards (Hawaii's “Grammys”), the trio blends powerful musicianship, beautiful harmonies, and a passion for their island home with an upbeat delivery that makes them so popular.

Ukulele dynamo David Kamakahi, superb bass player Kale Hannahs, and guitarist/falsetto master Matthew Sproat all come from celebrated musical families, with songs reflecting their roots and the transformations that keep culture alive. With over a decade together, Waipuna continues to nurture the unique sound befitting their name: “a deep wellspring where fresh water bursts forth” energizing traditions while building new ones (Honolulu Star-Advertiser).

