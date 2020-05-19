VIDEO: Dancers Across Alaska Offer A Blessing

Dance/USA is raising visibility for the artists in their Dance/USA Fellowships to Artists program.

One Fellow Qacung Yufrican (aka Stephen Blanchett) recently released this video project along with dancers from across Alaska. He began to work on this when COVID-19 hit the U.S.

The song, "Tarvarnauramken (The Blessing)," is a well-known traditional song, which Qacung and his band, Pamyua, re-recorded. Along with the radio station KYUK, they sent out the song to dancers throughout Alaska, who recorded themselves dancing to it. Qacung is the dancer in red in the video.

