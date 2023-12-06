Tickets to SIX in Alaska Go On Sale This Week

Performances run February 14 – 24, 2024.

By: Dec. 06, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
TARTUFFE Comes to Alaska PAC This Week Photo 2 TARTUFFE Comes to Alaska PAC This Week
TWICE UPON A CHRISTMAS Comes to Alaska PAC This Weekend Photo 3 TWICE UPON A CHRISTMAS Comes to Alaska PAC This Weekend
Christmas in Venice with Alaska Chamber Singers Comes to Alaska PAC in December Photo 4 Christmas in Venice with Alaska Chamber Singers Comes to Alaska PAC in December

Tickets to SIX in Alaska Go On Sale This Week

Broadway Alaska has announced that tickets for the Tony Award-Winning electrifying new musical phenomenon SIX by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will go on sale Friday, December 8 at 10AM, for 16 from February 14 to February 24.

The cast features Gerianne Pérez as Catherine of Aragon, Zan Berube as Anne Boleyn, Amina Faye as Jane Seymour, Terica Marie as Anna of Cleves, Aline Mayagoitia as Katherine Howard, and Adriana Scalice as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Aryn Bohannon, Wesley Carpenter, Jana Larell Glover, Taylor Pearlstein, Cassie Silva and Kelly Denice Taylor. All casting is subject to change.

 

The North American tour Boleyn company production photos are available HERE. Photo credit: Joan Marcus.

 

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over! 

 

SIX has won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.  

 

The New York Times says SIX “TOTALLY RULES!” (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as “Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!" 

 

The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed 6 Million streams in its first month.  

 

SIX, which closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic on what was supposed to be opening night, is now playing at the Lena Horne Theatre on Broadway in New York City. The show had a successful North American Premiere at Chicago Shakespeare in the summer of 2019. Prior to Broadway, the show played limited engagements at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) in Cambridge, MA, the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, AB Canada, and the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, MN.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Tony Award-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design), and Tim Deiling (Lighting Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA with original US casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

SIX is produced in the United States by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum.

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss devised the original concept and started writing SIX when they were students at Cambridge University in early 2017. It was first presented as the Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society's submission to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe later that year, playing a one-month run and featuring student actors. SIX went on to get picked up by UK Producers and a new production was mounted, with professional actors and a predominantly new creative team, at the Norwich Playhouse and then again at Edinburgh Festival in 2018. A limited engagement at the Arts Theatre in London garnered the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Off-West End Production and the show toured the UK in the autumn of 2018 before returning to the Arts Theatre and subsequently the Lyric Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue. SIX is currently playing an open-ended run at the Vaudeville Theatre on the Strand. SIX earned five 2019 Laurence Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Musical.

SIX is currently on-stage at the Lena Horne Theatre (256 W. 47th St) on Broadway in New York City, the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End, on tour in the UK, and at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto.




RELATED STORIES - Anchorage

1
Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton Films to be Featured in Anchorage Symphony Orchestras SI Photo
Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton Films to be Featured in Anchorage Symphony Orchestra's SILENT FILM NIGHT

Experience the Anchorage Symphony Orchestra's Silent Film Night featuring Buster Keaton's 'Cops' and 'One Week' and Charlie Chaplin's 'A Dog's Life.'

2
Christmas in Venice with Alaska Chamber Singers Comes to Alaska PAC in December Photo
Christmas in Venice with Alaska Chamber Singers Comes to Alaska PAC in December

Christmas in Venice with Alaska Chamber Singers comes to Alaska PAC in December. Performances will run Dec 9, 2023 - Dec 10, 2023 at St Andrew Catholic Church, St Patrick's Parish.

3
TWICE UPON A CHRISTMAS Comes to Alaska PAC This Weekend Photo
TWICE UPON A CHRISTMAS Comes to Alaska PAC This Weekend

Jumpstart your merriment this holiday season with a gift from TBA Theatre, Broadway World's Favorite Regional Theatre. This two-act treasure opens with Christmas with Laura Ingalls.

4
TARTUFFE Comes to Alaska PAC This Week Photo
TARTUFFE Comes to Alaska PAC This Week

Tartuffe comes to the Alaska Center For the Performing Arts this week.  Performances run Nov 24, 2023 - Dec 10, 2023 in the Cyrano's Theatre Building.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Video
Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

Anchorage SHOWS
A NICE INDIAN BOY in Anchorage A NICE INDIAN BOY
Perseverance Theatre (12/01-12/17)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Anchorage SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Atwood Concert Hall (2/14-2/25)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Anchorage Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Atwood Concert Hall (11/29-12/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You