Feature: THE FANTASTICKS Comes to Cyrano’s Theatre Company Anchorage, Alaska

Anchorage, here is your last chance to make your cold winter hearts a little warmer and catch the Cyrano's Theatre Company's staging of the musical THE FANTASTICKS directed by Gregg Brevoort.



The Fantasticks follows the tale of a staged family feud that sparks a young romance that must survive adventures and the realities of growing up. Their last (extended!) weekend is this coming February 26-March 1, with their shows on Thursdays -Saturdays at 7pm and on Sunday at 3pm.

The cast includes Michael Murdock, Kourtney Allen, Ethan Clark, Rob Burgess, Mark Skrade, Jim Haacke, Rebecca Clay, and Lillian Maassen



The Cyrano's Theatre Company is at 3800 Debarr Road, Anchorage, AK, and tickets can be purchased at CenterTix.com.