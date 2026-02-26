Ball in the House to Perform A Cappella Disco Tribute SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER in Anchorage

🎭 NEW! Anchorage Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Anchorage & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Alaska Junior Theater invites you to grab your sequins and channel your inner disco queen or king for an unforgettable evening of pure vocal magic! On Saturday, March 21, 2026, the award-winning vocal group Ball in the House brings the heat and harmony to Anchorage with “Saturday Night Fever”, a spectacular all-vocal tribute to music from the 60s through today, with a funky spotlight on the dazzling disco decade that defined an era — the 70s.

Based out of Boston, MA, Ball in the House is an R&B/Soul/Pop a cappella group that delivers electrifying, high-energy performances that feel more like a full-blown concert experience than a vocal show. Their sound is rich, soulful, rhythmic and irresistibly fun — and their stage presence is the kind that pulls audiences in instantly. By the end of the night, crowds aren't just listening; they're singing, dancing, clapping and even beatboxing right along.

What truly sets Ball in the House apart is their relentless drive and jaw-dropping reach. Touring an average of 200 shows a year, this group has performed virtually everywhere imaginable — from intimate theaters and prestigious performing arts centers to massive fairs and festivals across the globe. And when it comes to sharing the stage, they're in legendary company.

Ball in the House has opened for and performed alongside an astonishing lineup of music icons, including The Beach Boys, The Jonas Brothers, The Temptations, Fantasia, Gladys Knight, Lionel Richie, Jessica Simpson, Blondie, Smokey Robinson, KC & The Sunshine Band, Diamond Rio, Colin Raye, Orleans and many more. These aren't just gigs — they're endorsements, placing Ball in the House among the elite entertainers trusted to energize audiences before some of the biggest names in music history.

This is a concert AND a full-on party. Bring your bell-bottoms, aviator glasses and Gogo boots as you enjoy all the pulsing basslines, iconic hooks and timeless hits of the disco era, recreated entirely by the human voice. That's right — no instruments, just powerhouse vocals, stunning beatboxing and unbelievable harmonies. From groovy classics to funky chart-toppers, Ball in the House will have you clapping, swaying and dancing in your seat all night long.