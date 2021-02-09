THE WORLD AS FAMILY Connects Alaskans Through Art

Anchorage Concert Association created the Community Artist Project to partner with local artists to create short-term projects that provide connections between communities throughout Anchorage while social events, venues, and performances remain limited due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The World as Family is a collaborative art project developed by Leslie Robertson as a Community Artist Project. Small painting squares relating to themes of kindness, empathy, and family will be created using a mobile paint kit. School-aged youth and teachers will be connected to Alaskan communities and other youth groups to work together using Covid-safe exchanges to complete both sides of the squares in response to one of the themes. By sharing art related to these themes, people can actively participate in building a sense of community, connection, and stronger pathways to resilience.

The project will culminate with a physical installment of all painted squares that have been completed by students. This installment will showcase the connections built between communities during this time when we are all so physically far apart. A virtual option for viewing the installment will be announced in the near future.

Robertson works as a visual artist in a variety of media with special focus on collaboration and the community. She earned her Masters in Art Therapy from The School of the Art Institute of Chicago and continues to work in both behavioral health and technology settings. She combines her experience in art, counseling, and technology and provides distance teletherapy along with pursuing her own artistic expression.

Other upcoming Community Artist Projects include; Quarantine Sister Circle: Choreopoem and Compassion Series with M.C. MoHagani Magnetek and Quarantunes with O'Hara Shipe. Full artist biographies and project descriptions can be found at anchorageconcerts.org.