Sweet Cheeks Cabaret Presents Wenches & Wrenches at Alaska PAC

All Aboard! Join in for a steampunk cruise to remember aboard the Anchorage Steam Ship Sweet Cheeks. Steampunk engineers will escort you through the sky and entertain with song and dance in this unique cabaret experience and unrivaled airship adventure. Drink and dine with us, but beware…anything can happen in the air! It's a wild ride aboard the A.S.S.

Present your boarding pass beneath the Broken Blender in downtown Anchorage!

Starring:

Catpurnicus

Chris Wilde

Christopher Throbbin

Dame Darla Billz

Madame Karisma

Moscow Mule

With special appearances by Velvet Allure and Hela Va’le

Feel the vibe and dress the part—audience costumes are highly encouraged, so come decked out in your most steampunk inspired look!

Original Play written by Trixie Heart

Directed by Femme Fatality & Lady Duchess

Original Choreography by Kasha J & Tey Mone, Velvet Allure, Pandora LaPush, & Phoebe Fabrique Photography by Gutierrez Photography

**please note that the A.S.S is a fictional being and this is not a real cruise, just a super awesome show! Also note that a fog machine will be used at certain points in the show.

