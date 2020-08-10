Pulse Dance Company Season 10 Finale Concert Coming to Alaska Center for the Performing Arts in September

Originally scheduled for March, performances will now be held on September 4 and 5 at 8pm AKDT.

Originally scheduled for March, the Pulse Dance Company will be holding their season 10 finale concert at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts in September, according to the Center's Facebook page.

The new dates are Friday, September 4 and Saturday, September 5. Both performances begin at 8pm AKDT.

The event is to celebrate 10 years of dancing in Anchorage for the dance company.

According to the event page, "the evening features visual delights from local guest performers, and highlights the dynamic and versatile choreographic language exquisitely performed by the athletic artists of Pulse Dance Company."

Check out the event and get tickets HERE.

Pulse Dance Company is the resident performing company at Studio Pulse Center for Dance and is a not-for-profit organization with the mission of community enrichment through dance. The Company is dedicated to the creation and performance of innovative new dance works by emerging and accomplished local and international choreographers.

