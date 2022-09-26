Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Perseverance Theatre Opens 2022-2023 Season With WHERE THE SUMMIT MEETS THE STARS Next Month

The production opens October 7th, 2022 and runs on the Perseverance Mainstage until October 23rd, 2022.

Anchorage News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 26, 2022  

Perseverance Theatre Opens 2022-2023 Season With WHERE THE SUMMIT MEETS THE STARS Next Month

This fall, Perseverance Theatre will welcome the community back for the 44th Season, opening with Frank Henry Kaash Katasse's (Tsaagweidí Tlingit) original play Where The Summit Meets The Stars, opening October 7th, 2022 and running on the Perseverance Mainstage until October 23rd, 2022.

Where The Summit Meets The Stars is an ethereal Alaska Native story driven by music, dance, and the culture of the Tlingit people. When a near-death experience derails her flight through Southeast Alaska, Rose awakens to find herself in the care of the kind man who pulled her to safety. As they journey by boat through the darkness and fog, Rose untangles the mysteries of her past, questions the world around her, and comes to an inescapable crossroads. Featuring Juneau talent Erin Tripp as Rose and Jake Waid as John / Tleik Kaa, Perseverance Theatre welcomes back Kenny Ray Ramos as Tony, Ed Littlefied as Ixt/Musician, and features Jill Meserve as the Musician's Apprentice.

Frank Henry Kaash Katasse is Alaska Native from the Tsaagweidí Tlingit clan . Frank is an actor, author, director, producer, improviser, author, educator, screenwriter, and playwright whose works include They Don't Talk Back, and Spirit of The Valley. Where the Summit Meets The Stars performs on the Perseverance Mainstage October 7th - 23rd, 2022.

Performances begin at 7:30 PM AKST Wednesday through Saturday. Performances begin at 4:00 PM AKST on Sundays. Season Subscriptions for Perseverance Theatre's 44th Season are now available online at PTALASKA.ORG. Tickets for Where The Summit Meets The Stars will be available soon by going online or calling the Box Office at (907) 463 - TIXS (8497)

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Anchorage Symphony Announces Opening Night Set For This MonthAnchorage Symphony Announces Opening Night Set For This Month
September 14, 2022

While the last 18 months found the Anchorage Symphony Orchestra losing its popular and long-standing Music Director Randy Fleischer and performing in two very unconventional seasons - one entirely virtually with more than 115 produced films and the next with half-filled halls due to COVID surges, the nimble and resilient Anchorage Symphony open their 77th season with some well-deserved bright spots!
John Lloyd Young to Headline 2022 GALAVANT IN THE GARDEN Gala to Benefit Bucks County PlayhouseJohn Lloyd Young to Headline 2022 GALAVANT IN THE GARDEN Gala to Benefit Bucks County Playhouse
September 3, 2022

Tony-winning star of “Jersey Boys” take center stage at the Seventh Annual Galavant in the Garden Gala to benefit Bucks County Playhouse on September 17 in Solebury, PA.
Perseverance Theatre To Open 2022-2023 Season With World Premiere Of WHERE THE SUMMIT MEETS THE STARSPerseverance Theatre To Open 2022-2023 Season With World Premiere Of WHERE THE SUMMIT MEETS THE STARS
August 31, 2022

This fall, Perseverance Theatre will welcome the community back for the 44th Season, opening with Frank Henry Kaash Katasse's (Tsaagweidí Tlingit) original play Where The Summit Meets The Stars, opening October 7th, 2022 and running on the Perseverance Mainstage until October 23rd, 2022.
The 2022/2023 Arts Season Set To Begin At Alaska Center for the Performing ArtsThe 2022/2023 Arts Season Set To Begin At Alaska Center for the Performing Arts
August 30, 2022

The rings atop Alaska Center for the Performing Arts (ACPA or PAC) will light up downtown Anchorage more frequently this September as many of the PAC's resident companies launch their 2022/2023 seasons.
ORQUESTA AKOKÁN Comes to Atwood Concert Hall Next MonthORQUESTA AKOKÁN Comes to Atwood Concert Hall Next Month
August 25, 2022

Close your eyes and imagine you’re transported to a dance club in Cuba in the late ’40s – that relentless rhythm you hear is the heartbeat of Orquesta Akokán. With the island’s finest players and dynamic singer José “Pepito” Gómez, these 21st century hotshots are polishing the golden sound of mambo with a contemporary sheen and powerful sense of akokán, meaning “from the heart” or “soul.”